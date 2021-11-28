‘Crying Myself To Sleep Every Night’: Rico Nasty Opens Up About Struggles On Playboi Carti’s ‘King Vamp’ Tour

Rico deserves so much better!

No matter how larger-than-life celebrities appear to be, they are very much human. Life on the road is difficult even when the thousands of people in the crowd are adoring fans. On Saturday night, Rico Nasty took to Twitter to vent about the strain of being mistreated and disrespected night after night opening for Playboi Carti on the King Vamp Tour.

“I dead a** need at least two hours out of each day. To just cry,” she wrote in the now-deleted tweets. “Crazy how I wanted a tour bus my whole life and now I just be on the tour bus crying myself to sleep every night.”

Fans and friends were even more concerned when Rico also tweeted, “I wish I was dead just as much as y’all do trust me…Y’all win.”

Despite the massive tragedy that happened at Astroworld Fest a few weeks ago, there seems to be no effort to control the crowds at these shows as they’ve been seen verbally and physically abusing Rico during her performances. Tour attendees have made a habit of booing Rico, chanting for Carti to come out while she’s still in the middle of performing.

It’s hard enough to tolerate the constant disrespect, but it’s escalated to throwing bottles at her on stage. JT also called out that disgusting behavior earlier this month.

Carti brought Rico onstage during one of his performances last week to hug it out, but he still hasn’t publicly said anything to defend Rico or condemn his fans for mistreating her on tour. Meg Thee Stallion, Kehlani, and “Money” collaborator Flo Milli have posted loving messages for the artist online.

Fans also responded to Rico’s vulnerable and concerning tweets with an outpouring of love and support, noting that she has more than enough talent, hit songs, and amazing performance skills to headline her own show.

Maybe we do need Rico in an all-women line-up with Megan, Kehlani, or Flo Milli because this current situation is unacceptable.

We love you, Rico! Keep your head up, sis.