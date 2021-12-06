“Simon is still a married man, his situation is worse to men than cheating. He’s cheating in the eyes of the Lord, amen!”
There’s drama afoot on “Porsha’s Family Matters” and it involves the former housewife and the mother of her ex.
On the latest episode of the Bravo show, the reality star was seen celebrating her birthday with friends, family, and her fiancé Simon Guobadia during a catered backyard party.
Also on hand for the party were Porsha’s ex Dennis McKinley and his mom Miss Gina.
During the gathering, Porsha and Simon were peppered with questions about their quickie engagement, and Porsha’s family matriarchs actually shed happy tears.
“I cherish family and I love family,” said Porsha’s grandma Miss Iona.
“I love Dennis and I love what I’m seeing and what I’m hearing about the family life that Simon would want to have with my daughter,” said Porsha’s mom Miss Diane.
During the emotional moment, Dennis McKinley’s mom Miss Gina also cried while emphasizing that she doesn’t want Porsha and Dennis’ daughter to feel the effects of the end of their relationship.
“If I could just say something,” said Miss Gina. “This is a happy moment and a bittersweet one. We’re a good family, transitions are always hard and we don’t want PJ to recognize a separation. I think we can put aside some of our issues and focus on the person that’s most important.”
But soon thereafter Miss Gina’s tears turned to anger when Porsha’s grandma referred to Dennis as a “playboy.”
“I don’t see why any of us would have an issue because I understand Dennis’ life that he leads, because I had a son that lived the very same life,” said Miss Iona. “They like ladies.”
“All men love ladies!” retorted Miss Gina. “Okay?!”
“Don’t take this the wrong way, I’m trying to explain and make it sweet,” said Miss Iona. “I don’t think y’all quite understand, I’m not putting anybody down. You’re entitled to your life and live it the way you want it to. And how we wanted it to go for you and Porsha, maybe it wasn’t what you and her wanted at the time,” she added. “So it may be too late, I guess it’s too late. I’m just saying, all mens is men. I had a son and he was a playboy.”
“He’s not a playboy though,” replied Miss Gina. “To what extent? To what extent?! People live and learn, when they live and learn, things change. Another thing I wanna say is eventually he is gonna meet someone who is gonna make him just as happy.”
“Grandma Iona was out of line,” added Miss Gina in a confessional.
“Simon is still a married man, his situation is worse to men than cheating. He’s cheating in the eyes of the Lord, amen!”
Later, the playboy comment came up again, this time while Porsha and Miss Gina were out at lunch and Miss Gina made some shocking allegations.
During an awkward lunch meeting, Dennis McKinley’s mom defended her son who admitted to cheating on Porsha while she was pregnant.
According to Miss Gina, Porsha wasn’t innocent in the relationship and a source told her she “cheated too.”
“What’s good for the goose is for the gander, right?” said Miss Gina.
“You deflect, that means we’re not acknowledging the truth,” replied Porsha.
“You right, can we acknowledge the truth?” retorted the matriarch. “Be honest, be honest with me.”
“When someone mentions that Dennis was a cheater, you get upset…” said Porsha.
“Okay, but you were a cheater too!” replied Miss Gina.
That source turned out to be Porsha’s own mother, Miss Diane who Gina says confided in her about the news.
“No I did not cheat on him,” said Porsha. “That wasn’t what I heard according to a certain person, YOUR MOM,” replied Miss Gina who rattled off a story about Miss Diane breaking the news in March of 2020 when Porsha and Dennis were “on the outs.”
“Diane and I had some conversation and she just simply referred to; ‘It’s probably due to the relationship that Porsha had with this gentleman that upset Dennis,” said Gina.”I just let her talk and I held it in my back pocket till the correct moment.”
Social media isn’t buying Gina’s claims about Porsha’s cheating and they’re accusing her of “looking for a moment.”
Ok now Ms. Gina talking shit. Ms. Diane NEVER SAID Porsha cheated. It sounds like Dennis got jealous of a friendship. #PorshasFamilyMatters
— Jillian (@jillianbowe) December 6, 2021
No way would Ms. Diane talk about @Porsha4real to Gina like that. Gina wants to deflect how her son cheated on Porsha while she was pregnant. Gina needs to be thanking Porsha because if it wasn't for her Gina and her son wouldn't even be known. #PorshasFamilyMatters #RHOA pic.twitter.com/HXa7R35pXK
— #PorshasFamilyMatters #RHOA (@RHOPorsha) December 6, 2021
Gina’s trying to earn herself a peach! #PorshasFamilyMatters #RHOA pic.twitter.com/N1SuWTk0ia
— Threewick (@oh_chadwick) December 6, 2021
Gina sound like she lyin cause Porsha momma wldnt say that…that lady rides for Porsha #PorshasFamilyMatters pic.twitter.com/bj2HfzshCh
— Y. A. S (@SHE_DONTCARE_) December 6, 2021
Do YOU believe Porsha cheated on Dennis McKinley? She recently admitted to cheating, but said it was with her “first boyfriend” and dubbed it a “horrible experience.”
