During the premiere of her spinoff show, Porsha Williams opened up about her engagement to “the man of her dreams” Simon Guobadia amid ongoing fan criticism.

As previously reported Porsha announced in May that she was engaged to the businessman after just one month of dating, but on “Porsha’s Family Matters“, Porsha’s ex Dennis McKinley claimed that the couple got together much quicker.

During the show, Dennis told Porsha’s sister Lauren that Porsha confessed that she and Simon got engaged after two weeks of dating.

“You think that’s cool?” asked Dennis to Lauren. “If Porsha’s happy then I’m happy, we got a kid together, it’s in my best interest to support this relationship. Porsha called me the morning she got engaged but she just told me started to date somebody two weeks before that, so she got engaged in two weeks?” “Yeah, at that point literally like two weeks,” agreed Lauren. “It looks like she took somebody’s man,” said Dennis about his ex. “To me, to everybody, I don’t care what the real story is, Porsha’s gonna look like the man stealer of the century, she might go into the hall of fame for that s*** honestly.”

According to Porsha however, she got engaged after a month and things took a turn after she sent a consoling DM to Simon after he filed paperwork in January to end his marriage to her former co-star Falynn Guobadia.

“Porsha reache out in my DM and expressed that she was sorry to hear that,” said Simon. “I appreciated it and the rest is history.” “The engagement happening too fast is nobody’s damn business,” he added on the show while Porsha noted that she thought Simon’s divorce to Falynn would be finalized much sooner.

She also claimed that she and Simon whose father had two wives and whose grandfather had 25 wives, initially met because he DM’ed her, not because she met him through his now ex-wife Falynn.

“Simon and I met actually because he had DM’ed me,” said Porsha on the show. “That’s what I say, now y’all tell me if he’s telling y’all something different.”

The former housewife who’s preparing to be Simon’s fourth wife also clarified the relationship timeline further on “Watch What Happens Live” and doubled down on the “DM meeting” claims.

“I told him, ‘I’m sorry for your divorce’ and all that and I know what that feels like,” said Porsha. “And a little birdie told me she [Falynn] was pregnant so I knew what he was about to go through.” […] “After I had been talking to Simon for two weeks, and I told him- [Dennis McKinley]—so then yes, two weeks after that we got engaged. What? I’m blessed. What?! God dropped that man in my lap, what I’m supposed to do?”

Falynn and her fiancé Jaylan Banks welcomed a daughter this weekend.

What do YOU think about Porsha’s clarifying her love story with Simon?

Will YOU be watching “Porsha’s Family Matters”?