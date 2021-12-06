Lil Nas X Wins Innovator Of The Year Award At Variety's Hitmakers Brunch
Lil Nas X Wins ‘Innovator Of The Year’ Award At Variety’s Star-Studded Hitmakers Brunch, Boasts He ‘Had Fun Pissing People Off’
Lil Nas X loves trolling the heck out of his haters and the 23-year-old pop star made it known as he accepted the Innovator of the Year Award at Variety’s star-studded Hitmakers Brunch in LA on Dec. 4.
Close friend and fellow musician Chloe Bailey gave a sweet tribute to the “Industry Baby” crooner right before he took the stage with a few words for haters who constantly criticize his music.
“It’s been like a pretty crazy year,” he said during his speech. “It’s been a pretty fun year. I had a lot of fun pissing people off, right before he joked that he was totally “kidding.”
Lil Nas X’s rise to fame hasn’t always been fun and games. The star revealed that he was under some serious pressure following the success of his 2019 hit “Old Town Road.”
“This year took a lot of mental strength for me just to even continue to keep pushing after my debut reached such a high place so, so quickly, and it’s very scary to try to follow up and keep it going,” the Grammy winner explained. “But I came out. I was myself. I did what I needed to do,” he continued. “I put effort into every single part of my career. And I’m super thankful for this award.”
Variety’s fancy-schmancy Hitmakers Brunch was jam-packed with a slew of big-named celebs including Yung Miami, Normani, and Polo G who were all honored at this year’s event. Everyone came dressed to the nines too!
The City Girls’ Yung Miami, who was a recipient of “The Future Is Female” award, showed off her voluptuous assets in a tweed pattern ensemble made by Area while Chloe shimmered in a SOL AngelAnn dress.
“Wild Ride” hitmaker Normani opted for a visually stunning outfit from Mugler and paired the fit with a laid and slayed high ponytail bun. The 25-year-old was presented with Variety’s “Collaborator of the Year” award during the event.
In between the lavish soiree, Lil Nas X had a bit of fun and recorded some hilarious Tik-Tok videos with some of the attendees. Check out this funny clip that the star filmed featuring some cameos from Avril Lavigne, Jack Harlow, and a few other stars.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.