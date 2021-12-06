Lil Nas X Wins ‘Innovator Of The Year’ Award At Variety’s Star-Studded Hitmakers Brunch, Boasts He ‘Had Fun Pissing People Off’

Lil Nas X loves trolling the heck out of his haters and the 23-year-old pop star made it known as he accepted the Innovator of the Year Award at Variety’s star-studded Hitmakers Brunch in LA on Dec. 4.

Close friend and fellow musician Chloe Bailey gave a sweet tribute to the “Industry Baby” crooner right before he took the stage with a few words for haters who constantly criticize his music.

“It’s been like a pretty crazy year,” he said during his speech. “It’s been a pretty fun year. I had a lot of fun pissing people off, right before he joked that he was totally “kidding.”

Lil Nas X’s rise to fame hasn’t always been fun and games. The star revealed that he was under some serious pressure following the success of his 2019 hit “Old Town Road.”