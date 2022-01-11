After announcing their separation back in September, Miguel and his wife Nazanin Mandi appear to be un-estranged again in recent social media posts. Fans think the couple is back on the same accord after they recently shared vacation photos where they appeared to be laughing and smiling from ear to ear in the wilderness. According to the photos, the two were enjoying a scenic weekend at the super luxurious Amangiri in Canyon Point, Utah.

In a sequence of posts on her Instagram Story, Nazanin shared moments from the scenic getaway. Among them, the 35-year-old actress was seen smiling and laughing as she rode in a golf cart that Miguel was driving.

In other clips, the 36-year-old “Adorn” singer is briefly captured, including one of him walking. Hit play to see it.

In one photo, fans pointed out that Naz was wearing her ring on her marriage finger. A few weeks ahead of their Utah excursion, Miguel and Naz were spotted enjoying a romantic dinner at Bavel in Downtown Los Angeles in the Arts District.

Good for them!

As previously reported the two split after 17 years together. The twosome dated as high school sweethearts got engaged in 2016 and tied the knot in 2018.

Does it sound like this marriage is back on track, to you?