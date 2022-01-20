TIDDAYS!

Back at it again with more tidday meats and treats amid an eventful week dominated by Savannah James’ super fine slay, Ashley Blaine Featherson-Jenkins’ melanin magnificence, Awkwafina’s questionable nomination for an NAACP Image Award, Simon gifting Porsha a $400K luxury car, Pardi addressing rumors he split with Thee Stallion, Jeannie Mai revealing the name of her and Jeezy’s baby, “Power Book II: Ghost” heating up, and more.

As expected, we’ve compiled swoon-worthy stunners (and our thirst-trappin’ celebrity faves) with Chloe Bailey making her return to the series while seemingly canoodling with Gunna.

While talking to Angela Yee, DJ Envy, and Charlamagne Tha God on the Breakfast Club, Gunna openly blushed when asked about the “Have Mercy” singer. He also debunked an Internet rumor that they’re cousins.

“Definitely not my cousin, we ain’t cousins,” said Gunna, noting that Chlöe is a woman he’d have to be “honest” with. “We’re really close friends. Got a hit, hit, song together. I plan on us performing the song together.”

He also noted that his interest in her was especially peaked after he saw Chlöe’s booty-bouncing VMAs performance where she licked the microphone she was using. After her performance, Gunna reposted the picture in his InstaStory.

At this point, we’re manifesting a prosperous 2022 where we’ll hopefully see the end of COVID and return to some sort of normalcy after two years of uncertainty.

This week’s compilation features Cardi B, Rihanna, and more delivering heat along with Joie Chavis giving us what we needed.

There’s also elite baddie energy from India Love, Lightskinkeisha, and Big Latto so feast your eyes on these beauties and enjoy the latest helping of tidday meats and treats on the flip.