Tidday time!

Back at it again with more tidday meats and treats amid an eventful week dominated by Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet’s shocking split, DaniLeigh losing the 10-year challenge, Kanye hanging out with the strangest collection of characters ever, Jeannie Mai Jenkins and Jeezy welcoming their precious snow seed, Michael B. Jordan blowing a bag on his birthday boo Lori Harvey, Lamar Odom applying more pressure on Khloe Kardashian, and more.

As expected, we’ve compiled swoon-worthy stunners (and our thirst-trappin’ celebrity faves) with Rihanna making her return to the series after announcing that she’s opening Savage x Fenty storefronts.

“2022, we coming in HOT! we bout to bring you a whole new #SavageXFenty experience with the launch of our brick-and-mortar retail stores! can’t believe it’s actually that time, and I can’t wait for you to have this experience irl…. our very first locations: Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Houston, Philadelphia, and Washington DC. watch the @savagexfenty feed for details 👀”

Fans and consumers were able to get a sneak peak into what the storefront will look like and what to expect from the experience. In a statement to WWD, the brand said, “On the heels of the brand’s incredible growth since first launching in 2018, this new direct-to-consumer experience is the next step to bringing a fuller expression of the brand to consumers in key markets.”

At this point, we’re manifesting a prosperous 2022 where we’ll hopefully see the end of COVID and return to some sort of normalcy after two years of uncertainty.

This week’s compilation features Normani, Ashanti, and more delivering heat along with Bria Myles giving us what we needed.

There’s also elite baddie energy from Shenseea, Cuban Link, and Ana Montana so feast your eyes on these beauties and enjoy the latest helping of tidday meats and treats on the flip.