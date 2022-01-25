Bossip Video

Hi haters!

Chlöe Bailey is showing off her impressive vocal range and clapping back at detractors who once again think she’s “trying too hard” to be provocative.

On Jan.24, the “Have Mercy” hitmaker sent the Internet spiraling after she posted a new cover song to her Instagram account.

This time, the R&B songstress took on Minnie Riperton’s 1974 classic “Lovin’ You,” a sultry love song that is famously carried by Riperton’s sensual vocals and that high whistle register note in the song’s bridge. Many singers fail miserably when attempting to achieve the Soul legend’s soaring vocal pitch, but Bailey landed it, effortlessly might we add.

Fans on social media instantly poured into Bailey’s comment section commending the star for her seamless cover of the song.

“YOU BETTA HIT THAT MINNIE WHISTLE SIS!!!! CMON!!!” wrote one person on Instagram.

Another social media goer replied:

While a third person chimed in:

“Now why I feel like we just made love.”

After posting the video, Chlöe even gushed about the moment to fans on Twitter telling her followers that she had been waiting her “whole life” to hit Riperton’s sky-high note.

Unfortunately, a few social media critics slammed into Bailey for oversexualizing the classic tune with her moany vocals and gyrating movements.

“Chloe just tries too too hard,” wrote a user on Twitter. “You have a fat a** just turn around.”

Another person commented:

“I feel violated just by watching. The “unintentional” sex appeal makes my skin crawl. On a real note though it doesn’t seem you know yourself sis….”

While a third user replied:

“How do you put a dent on an amazing vocal performance with unnecessary horny gimmicks? loved the singing tho.”

Ouch!

Well, Chlöe had a few words for the naysayers who weren’t pleased with her sensual rendition of the tune.

“I like how you can’t criticize my singing or who i am as an artist, so people find something else to find that’s a compliment,” the 23-year-old wrote in response to the backlash.

A few fans also rushed in to defend the singer including one social media goer named @Itscalebc2 who commented:

“ATTENTION NON CHLOE X HALLE STANS: CHLOE BAILEY HAS ALWAYS BEEN EXTRA WHEN SHE SINGS, IT’S NOTHING NEW! IF YOU DON’T LIKE WHO SHE IS, THEN JUST DON’T HAVE TO TUNE IN CAUSE YOU’RE GONNA GET THE SAME THING EVERY DAMN TIME! THANK YOU!”

Check out a few more mixed reactions to Chlöe’s “Lovin’ You” cover below. What did you think? Was it a hit or miss?