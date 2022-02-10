TiDDAY TIME

Back at it again with more tidday meats and treats amid an eventful week dominated by Nelly’s accidental sex tape leak, Kanye continuing his messy divorce/album rollout shenanigans, Kim K kausing kontroversy with her latest VOGUE cover, DaBaby getting into a slippery scuffle with Danileigh’s brother, and the ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ finale shattering the internet, and much more.

As expected, we’ve compiled swoon-worthy stunners (and our thirst-trappin’ celebrity faves) with Beyoncé making her return to the series after melting the internet with her new IVY HEART collection just in time for Valentine’s Day.

The buzzy capsule collection features 30 apparel styles, 10 accessories and five footwear styles including a faux latex puffer, sequin duster, heart-lip belt bag, and color-splashed remixes of Adidas’ classic Stan Smith, Ultra boost and IVP Savage sneakers.

Prices range from $30 to $300 and feature inclusive and gender-neutral sizing from XXXS to XXXXL.

“We all have that one outfit that instantly makes us feel powerful, sexy, confident and loved. We recognize that visceral feeling immediately,” she said in an interview with Vogue China. “With IVY HEART I wanted to create a collection that makes everyone feel the joy of looking in the mirror and celebrate self-love. We used vibrant reds, pinks and neutrals with red as the dominant color. Red has always meant joy, sensuality and love to me.”

At this point, we’re two months into 2022 where we’ll hopefully see the end of COVID and return to some sort of normalcy after two years of uncertainty.

This week’s compilation features Nicki Minaj, Draya Michele, and more delivering heat along with Joie Chavis giving us what we needed.

There’s also elite baddie energy from Ashanti, Johanna Leia, and Chaney Jones so feast your eyes on these beauties and enjoy the latest helping of tidday meats and treats on the flip.