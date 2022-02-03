Ayeee we want some tiddddaaaaays

Back at it again with more tidday meats and treats amid an eventful week dominated by Rihanna’s world-stopping pregnancy reveal, Nick Cannon confirming he’s the father of an EIGTH child, Nicki Minaj doing literally anything to promote her new single with Lil Baby, ex-Dolphins head coach Brian Flores slapping the NFL with a bombshell lawsuit, and ANOTHER major ‘Power Book II’ death (or not?).

As expected, we’ve compiled swoon-worthy stunners (and our thirst-trappin’ celebrity faves) with DreamDoll making her return to the series after revealing that she had her ‘butt shots’ removed.

During a recent interview, the Bronx rapper detailed complications from biopolymer silicone injections in the buttocks.

After being asked about her surgery journey on a recent episode on Lip Service, she explained why she chose to get the silicone removed from her butt and thighs.

Angela Yee: ‘What made you decide to do that?’ DreamDoll: ‘It hurts, pain. Not wanting a big butt anymore, I still don’t — I got four reductions already. It’s levels to this reducing sh*t. It’s way harder to take it out. I just wanted a more natural body and I still do’

Dream added that her surgeon replaced the silicone with her own body fat causing her weight to fluctuate between surgeries. Peep the interview below:

& The trend towards a more natural body continues… Dream Doll was on a recent episode of @angelayee's Lip Service where she mentioned that she's done 4 reductions in an attempt to reduce her 🍑 She's had Biopolymer injections, the reductions are part of the removal process. pic.twitter.com/KEg3PvZqWy — The Cosmetic Lane (@TheCosmeticLane) January 5, 2022

At this point, we’re two months into 2022 where we’ll hopefully see the end of COVID and return to some sort of normalcy after two years of uncertainty.

This week’s compilation features Chloe Bailey, Rubi Rose, and more delivering heat along with Joie Chavis giving us what we needed.

There’s also elite baddie energy from Lightskinkeisha, Johanna Leia, and Ayisha Diaz so feast your eyes on these beauties and enjoy the latest helping of tidday meats and treats on the flip.