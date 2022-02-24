You know what it is!

Back at it again with more tidday meats and treats amid an eventful week dominated by Michael Jordan delicately dribbling Mary J. Blige’s big rich cakes during NBA All-Star weekend, Megan Thee Stallion eBrawling with Tory Lanez and DJ Akademiks, Keke Wyatt revealing her pregnancy with child #11, Momma Dee stirring up mess by attending Shay Jones’ gender reveal party, and much more.

As expected, we’ve compiled swoon-worthy stunners (and our thirst-trappin’ celebrity faves) with Draya Michele making her return to the series as a fired Savage x Fenty ambassador who wants her coveted gig back.

You may recall her making offensive remarks about the shooting incident between Tory Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion during a 2020 podcast appearance.

“I predict that they had some sort of Bobby & Whitney love that drove them down this type of road,” joked Draya. “I’m here for it. I like that. I want you to like me so much you shoot me in the foot too.”

Fast-forward to 2022 where she attempted to manifest getting her deal back in an IG story reposted on The Shade Room.

“I definitely learned a lot from this experience and I was adamant about making sure my apology was as loud as a harmful comment,” she wrote in the comments. “I played myself, made triggering comments, was reprimanded, and apologized all in front of all ya’ll,” she added. “That’s growth. Bouncing back.”

This week’s compilation features Kayla Nicole, Bernice Burgos, and more delivering heat along with Big Latto giving us what we needed.

There’s also elite baddie energy from Johanna Leia, Yasmine Lopez, and Ayisha Diaz so feast your eyes on these beauties and enjoy the latest helping of tidday meats and treats on the flip.