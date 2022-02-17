Tiddayyy Time

Back at it again with more tidday meats and treats amid an eventful week dominated by star-studded Super Bowl shenanigans, Kanye’s CAPS LOCKED rampage, Musiq Soulchild and Anthony Hamilton’s vibey Valentine’s Verzuz, Tristan Thompson extending his ain’t ish streak, Jordan Peele’s highly anticipated ‘NOPE’ trailer, Doctor Strange spiraling into the Multiverse of Madness, the long-awaited ‘Bel-Air’ premiere, and much more.

As expected, we’ve compiled swoon-worthy stunners (and our thirst-trappin’ celebrity faves) with emerging star Shenseea making her return to the series after being spotted with Summer Walker’s baby daddy London on da Track at the Super Bowl.

It looks like Shenseea and Summer Walker’s baby daddy London On The Track have made it official as the two were boo’d up at yesterday’s #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/aoPpwNRaOs — NeKo RoMane ✨🇯🇲 (@_romeko) February 15, 2022

Things appear to be moving quickly between the two who seemingly spent Valentine’s Day together.

This unexpected development came after the Jamaican stunner was roasted over her awkward collab with Megan Thee Stallion on lukewarm crossover record ‘Lick’.

“We made the news,” said an unbothered Shenseea on IG Live. “We’ve been trending for 25 hours, the streams are going crazy. I’m about to dominate, she later added. “This is the start of what I’m about to do, I’m telling you. For the album that’s coming? Please! I named the album “Alpha” because it resonates with my personality, I’ve always felt like the head of my household.”

At this point, we’re two months into 2022 where we’ll hopefully see the end of COVID and return to some sort of normalcy after two years of uncertainty.

This week’s compilation features Nicki Minaj, Draya Michele, and more delivering heat along with Joie Chavis giving us what we needed.

There’s also elite baddie energy from Ashanti, Chaney Jones, and Saweetie so feast your eyes on these beauties and enjoy the latest helping of tidday meats and treats on the flip.