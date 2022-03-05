Homecoming Or Hot Mess? ‘College Hill’ Reboot Casts Nene Leakes, Lamar Odom, Ray J, Dream Doll & Big Freedia [VIDEO]

Did they understand the assignment?

Last year, BOSSIP reported that a College Hill reboot is on the way and now we finally have a lineup for the classic reality show’s return. Instead of the original formula of following real college kids through the ups, downs, (and throwdowns) of life at Historically Black Colleges and Universities, the reboot will follow celebrities who never attended or completed their college education.

According to the Jasmine BRAND the upcoming season will feature RHOA royalty Nene Leakes, former NBA Lamar Odom, LHH stars Ray J and Dream Doll, and the Queen Diva of New Orleans Bounce Music Big Freedia. While these reality TV veterans may not be able to deliver the college-age antics that made College Hill so iconic, their larger-than-life personalities are a recipe for more iconic memes and moments.

Previous reboot rumors expected the show to film at Jackson State University where Deion Sanders became head football coach of his alma mater in 2020. The two-time Super Bowl champion revealed that his fiancée Tracey Edmonds, who was the producing powerhouse behind “College Hill” during its original run from 2004 – 2009, would bring celebrities to the Mississippi campus.

However, the Jasmine BRAND reports that the new season is currently being filmed at Texas Southern University. Does this mean we can expect a cameo from one of TSU’s most illustrious recent alumni, Megan Thee Stallion? The cast has already been spotted on campus with Slim Thug and India Love in the mix as well.

Fans of the show looked forward to an updated dose of HBCU drama, but reactions to the celebrity cast are mixed. The tweets are talking!

Many of the cast members are old enough to have kids in college, so they probably won’t be throwing down like their ’00s counterparts, but that doesn’t mean they won’t turn up at TSU. BET also gave us quality reality TV with the do-over drama on The Encore, so they might be onto something with this new direction.

Will you be watching the new College Hill?