Bossip Video

Russell Westbrook’s wife Nina calls out Skip Bayless for blocking her, pointing out that he’s the one who degrades her husband on a daily basis with his platform.

Skip Bayless is the undisputed Laker hater in sports media and shows no signs of slowing down.

If you watch Fox’s Undisputed hosted by Skip and Shannon Sharpe, every single day Skip has some hatred to spill for LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers. LeBron will always be his number one target regardless of whether the Lakers are winning or losing. But when they are losing, the flood gates open and this season he has another target in his crosshairs: Russell Westbrook.

It’s no secret that Russ is not working out as a Laker, in any shape or fashion, and it’s easy to blast him for the Laker failures and losses. Skip has not held back, blasting Russ every day on television. One person who is fed up is Russell Westbrook’s wife Nina, who called Skip out on her Instagram stories.

“I just found out that @skipbayless blocked me on Twitter … as though I’m the one constantly harassing him and calling him out of his name,” she wrote. “Mr. Bayless. I’m a real person. If you’re able to use your platform to degrade my husband and constantly call him out of his name, then at least be adult enough to deal with the consequences of your actions. Don’t try to erase me from your reality to make yourself feel better about your choices. I’m still here. There’s no need to block me. Just be respectful[…]”

It’s been rough for the Lakers all season and their number one hater hasn’t made it any easier, using their shortcomings to run up ratings—but the respect must be maintained. Even with Skip not following anyone on social media, we are sure he saw the message, but it’s unlikely he will respond on air. You can read her full post below.