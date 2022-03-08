Zoë Kravitz is being praised as one of the best versions of Catwoman fans have ever seen, but the actress recently revealed that her journey to playing the role was a complicated one.

During an interview with The Observer, Kravitz opened up about how she intended to audition for the role of Catwoman a decade ago in the 2012 sequel The Dark Knight Rises, going on to say she was turned down because she was too “urban” for the film. The movie in question, directed by Christopher Nolan, ultimately featured Anne Hathaway as Catwoman.

“I don’t know if it came directly from Chris Nolan. I think it was probably a casting director of some kind, or a casting director’s assistant,” she told the publication. “Being a woman of color and being an actor and being told at that time that I wasn’t able to read because of the color of my skin, and the word urban being thrown around like that, that was what was really hard about that moment.”

Zoë Kravitz Reveals How She Landed The Role Of Catwoman In “The Batman” The 33-year-old went on to say that all these years later, she’s realized how to see the positive in being rejected, saying, “Even though it’s sometimes hard to see that in the moment, usually a few years later, you’re like, ‘Okay, this is why this didn’t happen.'” Obviously, that moment for Zoë this time around probably happened when she got the role in The Batman, for which she is receiving a ton of praise. Starring alongside Robert Pattinson, the film opened to No. 1 at the domestic box office over the weekend.

On the subject of navigating the entertainment industry as a Black woman, Kravitz also told The Observer that “at one point, all the scripts that were being sent were about the first Black woman to make a muffin or something.”