Bravo fans are known for being VERY vocal with their opinions and they’re weighing in on the network’s latest spinoff.

On Sunday, Kandi And The Gang premiered starring not only the Real Housewife of Atlanta but her Old Lady Gang restaurant staff and family members.

During the show, viewers saw the staff adjust to their new manager Phillip, plot on potential hookups, and enjoy a boozy staff party. At one point viewers also saw the restaurant deal with a power outage that was shaken off as a non-issue by Kandi’s hubby Todd.

“Power being out for an hour or two here or there, I can live with that,” said Todd while explaining that the restaurant doesn’t have a generator.

I cannot believe Todd said this on television. You should be embarrassed sir. Get a damn generator. #KandiAndTheGang pic.twitter.com/WeXADYvF3B — Teddy (@xTeddyNOIRx) March 7, 2022

I’m still baffled how Todd really thought to not get a generator for this restaurant…. Which is a prominent tourist spot of Atlanta…. And let customers dine in the dark??? I just #katg #KandiAndTheGang pic.twitter.com/fJhgJbLZq9 — Mihrimah| FS | RIP ashtray 🙏 (@Mihrimah_FS) March 7, 2022

After the show’s premiere, the television rating website TVDeets released the show’s numbers and noted that the show allegedly had an audience of 491,000 viewers.

“Season 1 of Bravo’s Kandi And The Gang debuted to less-than-stellar numbers on March 6, according to the newly-released Nielsen ratings,” reported TV Deets, the same website that broke the story of ex-RHOP star Monique Samuels joining Love & Marriage DMV. The series premiere earned a 0.12 in the P18-49 demo, with just 491,000 viewers tuning in to watch Kandi Burruss and Todd Tuckerrehabilitate their OLG (Old Lady Gang) restaurant.

TV Deets went on to compare Kandi’s ratings to Porsha Williams’ for her Bravo show Porsha’s Family Matters that detailed the blending of her family with her new fiancé Simon Guobadia and her ex Dennis McKinley.

“For comparison’s sake, this is much lower than Porsha Williams’s spinoff Porsha’s Family Matters, which earned a 0.22 in the demo and 869,000 viewers when it premiered back in November 2021.”

Bravo Fans Think #PorshasFamilyMatters Was More Entertaining Than #KandiAndTheGang

Amid news of the two show’s ratings, Bravo fans started pitting the two shows against each other with several alleging that Kandi’s was “less entertaining” than Porsha’s.

I have to laugh… y’all gassed Kandi ass up just to try & drag Porsha meanwhile no one was interested in Kandi & her little crew #RHOA pic.twitter.com/mIBV2Cvtmi — Mølly Bitch 🥂 (@QueenSavage1994) March 8, 2022

You mean the show had higher ratings because it was entertaining.. Say it ain’t so 😂 https://t.co/cUYSPvLAsx — Dis AIN’T Phaedra (@NowCheckThat_) March 9, 2022

See a difference? Porsha in ALL 7 episodes never slipped to 400s. PFM stayed mostly in top 10 & in 700s. Her show NEVER dipped below 25th place.#RHOA pic.twitter.com/RugTZ0pMcS — The TEAsearcher (@TooMuchForMe7) March 8, 2022

Some Bravo Fans Wants The Comparisons To Stop

Several people however implored fans not to pit the two shows against each other and added that both Kandi and Porsha are getting hefty paychecks for their respective shows.

I feel like Porsha & Kandi’s shows need to stop being compared! Kandi loved Porsha’s show and I’m sure Porsha’s gonna love Kandi’s. — THE RHOA TEA🍑☕️ (@RHOATEA) March 9, 2022

Y’all stay pitting Porsha and Kandi against each other. Y’all be doing the absolute MOST to discredit these women. Tearing one down in attempt to uplift the other. Meanwhile, the CHECKS are clearing for BOTH of them.🍑 #RHOA pic.twitter.com/QztsiVcNlt — Reality Speedd (@realityspeedd) March 8, 2022

Love that Kandi and Porsha continually support each other. Both women made sure to post about the others spin-off show and that’s big! A lot of times it’s the viewers who create “competition” where there isn’t any. Either way, the bag is collected! #KATG — The Peach Report® (@ThePeachReport) March 8, 2022

Why are we comparing #PorshasFamilyMatters and #KandiAndTheGang? They’re two completely different shows, Porshas Show had a lead in of #RHOP, it also had ‘RHOA’ attached to it while Kandi’s had #RHOSLC as a lead in and didn’t have #RHOA attached. Stop comparing them! — RHOM🌻 (@realhousevives) March 8, 2022

Did NeNe Leakes Cryptically Comment?

One person who might not be so supportive however is NeNe Leakes who previously feuded with Kandi and seemingly wondered why the housewife continuously got spinoff shows instead of her.

