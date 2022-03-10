Bossip Video
1 of 3

Bravo fans are known for being VERY vocal with their opinions and they’re weighing in on the network’s latest spinoff.

Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen - Season 19

Source: Bravo / Getty

On Sunday, Kandi And The Gang premiered starring not only the Real Housewife of Atlanta but her Old Lady Gang restaurant staff and family members.

 

"Kandi & The Gang" Series Premiere Celebration

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

During the show, viewers saw the staff adjust to their new manager Phillip, plot on potential hookups, and enjoy a boozy staff party. At one point viewers also saw the restaurant deal with a power outage that was shaken off as a non-issue by Kandi’s hubby Todd.

“Power being out for an hour or two here or there, I can live with that,” said Todd while explaining that the restaurant doesn’t have a generator.

After the show’s premiere, the television rating website TVDeets released the show’s numbers and noted that the show allegedly had an audience of 491,000 viewers.

“Season 1 of Bravo’s Kandi And The Gang debuted to less-than-stellar numbers on March 6, according to the newly-released Nielsen ratings,” reported TV Deets, the same website that broke the story of ex-RHOP star Monique Samuels joining Love & Marriage DMV

The series premiere earned a 0.12 in the P18-49 demo, with just 491,000 viewers tuning in to watch Kandi Burruss and Todd Tuckerrehabilitate their OLG (Old Lady Gang) restaurant.

 

TV Deets went on to compare Kandi’s ratings to Porsha Williams’ for her Bravo show Porsha’s Family Matters that detailed the blending of her family with her new fiancé Simon Guobadia and her ex Dennis McKinley. 

“For comparison’s sake, this is much lower than Porsha Williams’s spinoff Porsha’s Family Matters, which earned a 0.22 in the demo and 869,000 viewers when it premiered back in November 2021.”

Hmmm.

Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen - Season 18

Source: Bravo / Getty

 

Bravo Fans Think #PorshasFamilyMatters Was More Entertaining Than #KandiAndTheGang

Amid news of the two show’s ratings, Bravo fans started pitting the two shows against each other with several alleging that Kandi’s was “less entertaining” than Porsha’s.

 

 

Some Bravo Fans Wants The Comparisons To Stop

Several people however implored fans not to pit the two shows against each other and added that both Kandi and Porsha are getting hefty paychecks for their respective shows.

THAT PART.

Did NeNe Leakes Cryptically Comment?

One person who might not be so supportive however is NeNe Leakes who previously feuded with Kandi and seemingly wondered why the housewife continuously got spinoff shows instead of her.

NeNe Leakes

Source: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images / Getty

Hit the flip for more on that.

 

2021 "Light The Lights" Fall Benefit

Source: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty

Before #KandiAndTheGang Kandi had SEVERAL solo Bravo shows including The Kandi Factory, Kandi’s Wedding, Kandi’s Ski Trip, Xscape: Still Kickin It, and Kandi Koated Knights, and fans thought that NeNe Leakes took issue with that.

NeNe Leakes

Source: Tommy Garcia/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images / other

 

“I think me not having my own show has been due to certain people not wanting me to have a show,” said NeNe on her YouTube Channel in April of 2020. “I have gone to Bravo about different show ideas. Why only one person gets to do a show every season after our show, is weird,” she added before denying that she was dissing Kandi’s “episodes.”

 

Later, she and Kandi had that “embedded in your brain” beef at the virtual RHOA reunion.

“You been knowing me, and you’re gonna keep knowing me,” said Kandi about NeNe’s alleged spinoff shade. “I‘m embedded in her motherf***g brain, b***!”

Bravo Fans Think NeNe Shaded Kandi And The Gang

On Tuesday, NeNe responded to a tweet from a fan who reacted to Kandi’s show’s ratings and said she “refuses to watch” in part because she believed NeNe’s allegations against Bravo. 

“Thank you,” responded the former housewife before she followed up with another tweet;

“Listen…… YOU ALREADY KNOW 😭,” cryptically wrote the OG housewife.

 

Kandi has yet to comment on NeNe’s tweet, but on Sundays’ episode of Watch What Happens Live, she shared her thoughts on Porsha’s Family Matters.

 

“I loved the show, I thought it was a really good show!” Kandi responded about The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum’s series, adding, “I watched every episode.”

Did YOU watch #PorshasFamily Matters? If so, how do YOU think it stacks up against Kandi’s show?

 

Continue Slideshow

PREVIOUS POST NEXT PAGE
123
Categories: For Your Information, Multi, News
POPULAR STORIES

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.