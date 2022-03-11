Bossip Video

Jeannie’s replacing Kandi? WHO SAID DAT?!

That’s the question that’s being asked by a housewife who’s promoting the 14th season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

Kandi recently cleared up speculation surrounding the show that will not only star her, but also Marlo Hampton as a full-time housewife, Kenya Moore, Drew Sidora, and returning veteran Shereé Whitfield. There will also be two new faces; four-time Olympic Gold medalist Sanya Richards-Ross who will be a full-time housewife and ATL socialite/mother of two of Ne-Yo’s children, Monyetta Shaw who will be a “friend of the show.”

Despite the cast already being PACKED, rumors have been swirling that a certain talk show host could be coming along for the ride as well.

Kandi Addresses Jeannie Mai Jenkins #RHOA Rumors

Entertainment Tonight’s Nischelle Turner visited Kandi at her family’s Old Lady Gang restaurant and asked about a report that new mom/ The Real co-host Jeannie Mai Jenkins would be joining #RHOA.

Nischelle also asked Kandi to address speculation that Jeannie was joining to become her housewives replacement. Jeannie lives in Atlanta with her husband Jeezy.

“Now here’s the thing, I’m cool with Jeannie,” said Kandi. “And I love her. So, please, I would love for her to come on. Like for the next [season].”

Not only is Jeannie not holding a peach, she isn’t even a guest on the show, Kandi confirmed to Entertainment Tonight.

“I don’t know if somebody wants her to come through,” she continued. “I mean, it would be great to see her. I would love for her to be a part… We’re friends, so let me be the one to bring her on.”

Welp, so much for that!

Would YOU have liked to see Jeannie on #RHOA? Maybe they can have her film for season 15.

Kandi Teases #RHOA Season 14

What is true however is that Kandi thinks the ladies “brought it” this season, and she gave props to Shereé Whitfield in particular.

This season viewers will not only see Shereé’s come back but they’ll also meet her boyfriend Tyrone Gilliams who was recently released from prison.

“Of course, everybody was a little scared because we lost two peaches, but coming into it, I felt like everybody was transparent,” said Kandi. “They brought it this year. My girl, She by Shereé, she was doing her thing. “She came back, but she came back, back,” she continued. “She shared her life with us. We get to learn so much about… I mean, normally she’s a little private, but she was so open about what was going on in her relationship with Tyrone, child.”

Overall, Kandi dubbed this season “amazing” and applauded her fellow housewives’ transparency.

“And so, with that being said, we started off right. Now, things obviously go haywire as they always do, but it wasn’t like anybody was trying to hide what they really are,” Kandi told Entertainment Tonight. “Sometimes, after you’ve been on the show for so long, some people are like, ‘I don’t want to do anything that’s going to hurt my brand,’ and all this other stuff… but people came into this season really like, OK, it is what it is.”

Hmmm, is your interest peaked in the Porsha Williams/Cynthia Bailey-less season?

Will YOU be watching The Real Housewives of Atlanta when it premieres on May 1?