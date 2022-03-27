Bossip Video

Happy Sunday! What better way to plan for the week ahead than by checking what the stars have in store?

We’re back with another week of astrological forecasts, courtesy of our favorite — Psychic Zya.

Astro Overview:

So the planets are in some interesting phases this week – our love lives and drive are still under the influence of thought-provoking, slightly weird, emotionally cool Aquarius thanks to both Venus and Mars still being stationed in this sign.

Which can lead to both our romantic and work lives running quite hot and cold – stopping and starting causing us to feel slightly off-kilter. However, on the 27th Mercury enters Aries lining up with the Sun’s current placement which can cause us to “fly off at the mouth and the temper” this is the week to think three times before speaking. It’s also not the time to start unnecessary battles or disagreements. This energy will continue right through the Aries New Moon on the 31st. The best way to harness the energy of the Aries moon is to create a few small action plans but ones that are BOLD (like moving across the country or deciding to start a family even without a partner). Bold action gets bold results just try to be strategic as you don’t want to get burned. The collective energy of rising consciousness and healing of deeply buried wounds is coming up for the entire collective. Keep or start a meditation practice and do throat chakra meditations specifically to help you speak up for yourself in crucial situations. If you struggle with finding your voice, the new moon in Aries will help you to overcome.

Okay let’s see what’s shaking down for the cosmic collective!

CAPRICORN:

Shadow integration is the name of the game this week for you all Capricorn! And I feel as though this (varied) message has been a theme for you all for this past few months. Many of you may have had repressed memories come up (or they are on the way) as well as had to deal with unexpected loss (could be a job or a loved one or a pet.) Trust that all of this is for your benefit as it’s bringing up parts of you that need deep soul level healing. Take it slow, but the trash must be taken out. Practice Pranic breathing to find relief.

RED FLAG: Don’t rush or try to outwork the healing process. Call in professional help as needed. Be mindful of your words and tone this week.

SWEET SPOT: The new moon in Aries is a great moon for your sign as it will allow you to lead new paths in any area of your life.

