Kandi Burrus and her daughter are offering classy clap backs to Riley’s biological dad after he made disparaging remarks about them.

Riley Burruss recently took to TheShadeRoom’s comments section to reply to her father Russell “Block” Spencer whose been absent from her life and who Kandi previously sued for $100K in child support. Her comments came after her protective mom ALSO clapped back at the very chatty dad.

As previously reported Block has made messy comments in the past about Kandi allegedly being one of his “several side chicks.” He also accused Kandi of beefing with his wife when she became pregnant with Riley back in the day.

“When I was dealing with Kandi, I already had a family. So, then I had a daughter inside of that,” said Block. “Then when you go behind my back and call my girl and tell her you pregnant, you gotta handle that beef yourself. My girl at home said ‘b*tch f*ck you, you ain’t coming here.'”

Russell “Block” Spencer Alleges That Riley Is “Jealous” Of His Other Kids

After already making remarks, Block is back in the headlines for once again messily making comments.

While chatting with VLAD TV he alleged that Riley was “jealous” that she was raised outside of his household with her half-siblings.

“Sometimes when you have daughters they go through what they go through when they got to a certain age,” said Spencer. “There’s a lot of jealousy because all my kids live with me. I got three daughters, three boys, all my kids lived with me except Riley.”

Russell “Block” Spencer Says He Shouldn’t Have To Pay Kandi Child Support

Also in his VLAD TV interview, Block questioned why he should have to pay his wealthy ex a dime in children. “How do you have more money than me, [my other children’s] mom, and you put me on child support,” Spencer said.“I raised kids that weren’t by us, and [Kandi] knew this. That was one of her attractions to me. I raised kids that weren’t by us. Why wouldn’t I raise mine?”

Kandi And Riley Respond To Russell “Block” Spencer

After catching wind of her father’s comments, Riley Burruss wrote a message alleging that there’s “no jealousy” when it comes to her father’s other children.

“My mom and I always try to take the high road,” Riley, 19, wrote in TheShadeRoom’s comments. “But honestly it’s really upsetting that I constantly have to see you badmouthing us publicly. I was blessed to be raised in a household where my mom provided the best life I could have. No jealousy here. I would appreciate it if you could stop talking about us.”

Over on her Instagram Story, Kandi previously chimed in and reposted a quote that read;

“I don’t care how well I’m doing, I still need that money you owe me.” She added, “Don’t BLOCK your blessings not doing right by your children.”

All of this comes after the Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 13 premiere when Riley gave us an update on feelings surrounding her estranged dad. The teen flat-out called him a “bum” father.

“I feel like my father never really did anything,” said Riley. “It’s time for him to at least provide something when I’m going away to college.” “Wasn’t I like 15 when he came around and tried to start talking again? When you are only the bum father to me, it just kind of rubs me the wrong way because you had the capability to be there because I can see it with all your other children,” she said on the show. “I have the people around me who I’m already comfortable with, so I feel like I just kind of moved past the point where he’s necessary.”

Kandi’s Friends Monica And Tiny Harris Send Supportive Messages

Kandi’s friends/fellow celebs Monica and Tiny Harris have publicly commented on the baby daddy messiness.

“Sending extra love and light to one of the greatest moms I know,” wrote Monica on Instagram. “[Kandi] you’ve always gone above and beyond for your children & [Riley] is a shining example Of just how amazing you are! Love you both.”

Tiny then chimed in and alleged that Block tried to “act like [Riley] never existed.”

“Man this is a bunch of bullish*t! Just cause she makes more money u shouldn’t give her money to help with y’all’s child,” said Tiny. “It’s bad enough u never acted like she existed. That man was absent for years on years at a time [eye roll emoji] Riley balled out her whole life & ain’t stopped yet!! Them single mama’s don’t play bout they baby’s they just go harder. He should be thanking Kandi instead of talkn.”

If you care, the baby daddy has responded to the drama and alleged that his words were taken out of context.

What do YOU think about Kandi and Riley responding to Russell “Block” Spencer’s interview?