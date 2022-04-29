Bossip Video

The official #RHOA season 14 taglines are here and they feature punny housewives hilarity.

As previously announced viewers can tune in to see Kandi Burruss, Kenya Moore, Shereé Whitfield, and Drew Sidora all return alongside full-time peach holder Marlo Hampton and newbie Sanya Richards-Ross.

In recent weeks the ladies have been teasing what to expect this season including a Kandi Vs. Marlo blowup, Kenya “officially retiring her villain role” and Marlo assuring everyone that Porsha Williams “won’t be missed.”

Take a look at the official trailer.

The Official RHOA Season 14 Taglines

In traditional housewives franchise fashion, the ladies’ intros feature new sayings and fans think these latest ones deliver.

This season’s taglines include Kandi referencing her money-making music career and Marlo rightfully noting that she finally got her peach as a full-time housewife.

As for Sanya Richards-Ross, she’s referencing her career as a track superstar and four-time Olympic Gold medalist while Shereé [hilariously] plays off her She by Shereé fashion line that she said would be dropping “September, spring, summer.”

You can look forward to actually seeing the veteran’s clothing line when she hosts a fashion show (with fashions!) this season.

Kenya’s tagline is also seemingly establishing herself as the main attraction a.k.a “the moment” on the show.

Shade or nah?

See the official #RHOA season 14 taglines below.

Shereé Whitfield “Spring, summer or September, I’m the one you always remember.”

Marlo Hampton

“I always had the juice, but now, I got the peach!”

Kenya Moore