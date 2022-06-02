Commit Or Quit Gets Testy When An Old Engagement Is Exposed

Y’all what would YOU do if you found out your man of SIX years failed to tell you that he was previously engaged?

Tonight is the night for a brand new episode of ‘Commit or Quit with Judge Lynn Toler’ and we’re back with another exclusive sneak preview clip!

After dating for 6 years, Kieyesia and Antoine seek Judge Toler’s help in taking their next steps. Antoine constantly puts his ex on a pedestal and Kieyesia fears she’ll never live up to her. Will these two let a past relationship get in the way of their future?

In the clip below, Judge Toler reveals she spoke with Antoine’s ex-girlfriend Ashley, and happens to mention Ashley spoke about how their relationship stalled following his proposal. Unfortunately for Antoine, this information is all new to Kieyesia.

Would you be mad if you found out your boyfriend of six years had been previously engaged and NEVER mentioned it to you? We can see why this would be a cause for concern.

Do you think Judge Toler is going to help this couple commit or end up advising them to call it quits?

Six years kind of seems like an excessive amount of time to be together and not be sure — especially at these folks’ extra grown ages. What would be your time limit? If your partner put their ex on a pedestal, would you want to know everything that happened in their last relationship? Do you think Kieyesia would benefit from talking to Ashley?

COMMIT OR QUIT WITH JUDGE LYNN TOLER – “EX-PECTATIONS” Premieres Thursday, June 2 at 10PM ET on WeTV