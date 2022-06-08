Bossip Video
Fertile turbanator Nick Cannon is bracing for more babies and baby mamas a year after welcoming his seventh child courtesy of Alyssa Scott who gave birth just days after he welcomed twin sons Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir with DJ Abby De La Rosa (who’s pregnant AGAIN with ANOTHER Cannon kiddo).

The condomless check-collector recently appeared on “The Lip Service” podcast where he confessed to failing his celibacy journey while hinting that he has more precious progeny on the way.

Angela Yee kicked off the convo by saying, “It says you have three babies on the way, is that true or false?”

To which Nick responded, “when you say ‘on the way’, what count are you at? The stork is on the way, yes,’ adding, ‘If you thought the numbers i put up in 2021 was big, wait until 2022…if you thought the number was big last year…”

Nick went on to explain that despite vowing to stay celibate, he was “f***ing like crazy right around Christmas” while mourning the passing of his infant son, Zen. 

“My therapist told me I needed to chill out,” said Nick while recounting his blink-and-you-missed-it celibacy journey. “That was like October, I didn’t even make it to January but I started going through some stuff–I got depressed with the loss of my son in December.

Everybody saw I was so down and evebyody was like, ‘let me just give him a little vagina and that’s gonna cure it all.’ I fell victim to it because I was in a weak state.”

In what sounds like a blatant LIE, he claimed he was celibate for a “month and a half.”

Now, a minute and a half? We can believe but that’s just us. Check out the interview below:

Bruhhhhh

If you’re keeping score at home, Nick shares twins Monroe and Moroccan with his ex-wife Mariah Carey, 4-year-old son Golden and daughter Powerful Queen with ex and model Brittany Bell, 1-year-old twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir with Abby De La Rosa, and an upcoming baby with model Bre Tiesi.

When it’s all said and done, how many kids do you think Nick Cannon will end up with? Tell us down below and peep the Twitter hysteria over his latest reveal on the flip.

