Fertile Files

Nick Cannon announced that he has 3 more kids dropping like they are a new mixtape. pic.twitter.com/QlEfCtJzI9 — k a r y. (@itsKARY_) June 7, 2022

Fertile turbanator Nick Cannon is bracing for more babies and baby mamas a year after welcoming his seventh child courtesy of Alyssa Scott who gave birth just days after he welcomed twin sons Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir with DJ Abby De La Rosa (who’s pregnant AGAIN with ANOTHER Cannon kiddo).

The condomless check-collector recently appeared on “The Lip Service” podcast where he confessed to failing his celibacy journey while hinting that he has more precious progeny on the way.

Angela Yee kicked off the convo by saying, “It says you have three babies on the way, is that true or false?”

To which Nick responded, “when you say ‘on the way’, what count are you at? The stork is on the way, yes,’ adding, ‘If you thought the numbers i put up in 2021 was big, wait until 2022…if you thought the number was big last year…”

Nick went on to explain that despite vowing to stay celibate, he was “f***ing like crazy right around Christmas” while mourning the passing of his infant son, Zen.

“My therapist told me I needed to chill out,” said Nick while recounting his blink-and-you-missed-it celibacy journey. “That was like October, I didn’t even make it to January but I started going through some stuff–I got depressed with the loss of my son in December. Everybody saw I was so down and evebyody was like, ‘let me just give him a little vagina and that’s gonna cure it all.’ I fell victim to it because I was in a weak state.”

In what sounds like a blatant LIE, he claimed he was celibate for a “month and a half.”

Now, a minute and a half? We can believe but that’s just us. Check out the interview below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lip Service Podcast (@aylipservice) Bruhhhhh If you’re keeping score at home, Nick shares twins Monroe and Moroccan with his ex-wife Mariah Carey, 4-year-old son Golden and daughter Powerful Queen with ex and model Brittany Bell, 1-year-old twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir with Abby De La Rosa, and an upcoming baby with model Bre Tiesi. When it’s all said and done, how many kids do you think Nick Cannon will end up with? Tell us down below and peep the Twitter hysteria over his latest reveal on the flip.

Nick Cannon needa be negotiating our oil prices, bc anybody that can convince a woman to be the 17th babymama got a powerful mouthpiece. — Meccavellii (@pray2mecca) June 3, 2022

Nick Cannon announced that he has 3 more kids dropping like they are a new mixtape. pic.twitter.com/QlEfCtJzI9 — k a r y. (@itsKARY_) June 7, 2022

mariah when she sees why nick cannon is trending

pic.twitter.com/wiPnAlelrO — blacc chyna (@blacc___chyna) June 8, 2022

Future when we dragging Nick Cannon and co. for reckless baby making: https://t.co/LRYeaoodtD pic.twitter.com/ZQ2FVrzjSt — uncontrollable chaos (@xh0nia) June 8, 2022

How Nick Cannon be calling down all his kids for family dinner pic.twitter.com/ymK4bxVlw9 — Rich (@UptownDC_Rich) June 4, 2022

Nick Cannon trying to FaceTime all his kids. pic.twitter.com/uRiDgtiYlB — Heather in SoCal (@heatherinsocal) June 8, 2022

Continue Slideshow

I bet Nick Cannon’s family tired of going to Baby showers. 😂😂🤣🥴 — Stephen Royster (@Steroy80) June 4, 2022

My brother in Christ Nick Cannon is not the face of common sense. You can’t sleep for more than 3 hours when you have 47 newborns to take care of https://t.co/IOAYzccFOK — Sammy Davis Jr. Jr. (@Reesemo90) June 6, 2022

I blame Nick Cannon for the baby formula shortage. — Michael A. Gayed, CFA (@leadlagreport) June 4, 2022