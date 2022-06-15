Bossip Video

Good morning gorgeous!

Queen of Hip-Hop Soul Mary J. Blige is bringing the dancery to a city near you with her ‘Good Morning Gorgeous’ Tour featuring special guests Queen Naija and Ella Mai.

With stops in Los Angeles, New York, and Atlanta, the buzzy tour (presented by Hologic in partnership with The Black Promoters Collective) is sure to be one of the hottest tickets this Fall.

“Mary J. Blige has been one of a select handful of artists at the top of our desired list to partner with since the initial construction of The BPC. Having her support in our mission so early in the process is a testament to the hard work we have put in to bring superior cultural experiences powered by black business to the masses,” said BPC Co-Founder and President Shelby Joyner. “We firmly believe this is a match made in heaven and are honored to partner with the Queen.”

The tour follows Blige’s early 2022 album release of ‘Good Morning Gorgeous’ released ahead of her energetic Super Bowl Halftime performance.

The title track rose to #1 at R&B radio for 9 weeks while becoming a viral backdrop for many expressing self-love with over 40,000 users creating videos using the song on TikTok.

A deluxe version was dropped just ahead of her wildly successful “Strength of a Woman” festival that took place last month in Atlanta.

Tour tickets go on presale today (June 15) for American Express card members beginning at 10 a.m. local time through June 16 at 10 p.m. local time. Tickets will be available to the general public on June 17 at 10 a.m. local time. For more info, visit blackpromoterscollective.com.