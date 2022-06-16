Bossip Video

Fans finally got to see what happened when Khloé Kardashian learned about Tristan Thompson’s paternity scandal with Houston trainer Maralee Nichols.

During this week’s season finale of The Kardashians, Kim Kardashian broke the news to her sister about Thompson’s paternity lawsuit, in which he had already admitted to sleeping with Nichols on his 30th birthday.

“Let me f***ing call him. I can’t f***ing believe this. I just want the truth,” Khloé said to the SKIMS founder over the phone.

After that, she could be heard sobbing on the other end as Kim tried to comfort her.

“Everything’s going to be OK no matter what,” she assured her sister. “Everything’s going to be OK. We really believed that he had changed like I was his biggest supporter but if this isn’t the most clear situation, I don’t know what is.”

The Good American founder went on to reveal in a confessional that she “found out” about her on-again, off-again boyfriend’s infidelity “with the rest of the world.”

“I feel not really in my own body, like these things are just happening, and I’m just going through the motions,” Kardashian said about Thompson’s latest scandal. “But when things happen to you a couple times you do kind of become immune to them, which is really sad.”

The Aftermath Of Khloé Finding Out About Tristan’s Paternity Scandal

When a show producer ask what aspect of the situation was most disappointing, Khloé responded by saying that there isn’t just “one thing that hurts more than the other” because “everything” the father of her daughter, True, did was an “act of betrayal.”

“Everything is a lie,” she explained. “Everything is manipulation. It’s deceit. Did Tristan have every opportunity to tell me? Yes. Was Tristan going to tell me if there wasn’t a baby involved? Absolutely not, and that shows a lot about his character.”

The episode ends with Kardashian packing up some of Thompson’s stuff, saying he’ll no longer be living at her house. While Khloé told Kim she thinks everyone deserves multiple chances–including Tristan and her ex-husband Lamar Odom–she can finally be done with the relationship without any regrets about not trying to make it work.