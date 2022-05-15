Bossip Video

We’re back with a brand new set of horoscopes to help you plan for the week aheadby checking what the stars have in store!

Here’s another week of astrological forecasts, courtesy of our favorite — Psychic Zya.

Astro Overview:

The big astrological event this week is the Full Moon Lunar Eclipse on May 15th. This Full Moon also happens to fall into the sign of Scorpio – the ruler of dark turbulent emotions, repression and death. With all of this happening while the sun is still in Taurus, we will find that this event really flushes out the toxic areas of our lives and brings to light all that wishes to remain hidden.

A Full Moon is a time of both releasing and calling in and so it’s perfectly in harmony with the moody, often unpredictable sign of Scorpio.

Many signs will feel the “sting” of the Scorpion within the emotions mainly (prepare for swift endings and unusually eclectic beginnings) but for some this may hit in the pocket as well.

Hold on for this watery ride.

PS: Don’t forget Venus is still in wild a** Aries. Expect relationship drama one way or the other this week.

Okay let’s see what’s shaking down for the cosmic collective!

CAPRICORN:

Many of you will be taking (or are currently on) a game-changing trip over the next few weeks. You’re going to connect with someone or a situation during your travels that will help you call back your power and/or stand more steady in it. You’ll be pushed to come back home to yourself. RED FLAG: Jealousy is rearing its head at work. Don’t respond without a strategy and careful thought. SWEET SPOT: Whatever you’ve been suffering from, whether it’s emotional, physical or financial, know that relief is in sight.

Keep reading for more BOSSIP horoscopes!