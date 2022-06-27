Bossip Video

A pair of #RHOA frenemies went at it AGAIN on the Bravo show and this time, things nearly got physical.

On the latest episode of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta”, Marlo Hampton, and Kenya Moore clashed at fellow housewife Drew Sidora’s “Drop It With Drew” fitness class.

The ex-friends who previously argued over Kenya’s estrangement from her mother and Kenya’s claims that Marlo is secretly a prostitute were previously in a better place and reconciled, but now it looks like all of that is out of the window.

This time, the latest issue between the two is centered around Kandi Burruss who Marlo apparently thinks heard misinformation from Kenya.

Marlo Hampton And Kenya Moore Nearly Come To Blows

On Sunday’s #RHOA Kenya confirmed that she told Kandi that Marlo was calling her a “bad friend” for not supporting Sheree Whitfield after Tyrone Gilliams stood her up.

Mind you, that is exactly what happened and that is precisely what Marlo said—but, that apparently pissed her off and she went for low blows with Kenya.

“She ain’t f***g with you, it made her realize all the things you haven’t been to her,” said Kenya to Marlo. “Can you teach me how to be a friend, Kenya?!” asked Marlo. “Okay, what’s going on with Marc [Daly]? Tell us about Marc, your relationship. Tell us about your fake booty… “There’s the Marlo we know,” replied Kenya. “Where is your man, Marlo?” Kenya asked. “I don’t want one. You settled for one that belittled you, sweetheart!” replied Marlo. “Yes, I did. And I have a beautiful child from that. And what do you have?!” Kenya said.

Things then escalated from there and hands hovered dangerously close to faces before the group swooped in to break Kenya and Marlo up.

“Get out of my face. Get out of my f***ing face!” said Kenya before calling Marlo a “pitiful hoe.”

On Twitter, Kenya agreed with fans that Marlo takes things too far.

Kenya also said on the #RHOA After Show that Marlo’s a “bully” and likened her behavior to that of her estranged husband. Apparently, when Marlo gets angry she tries to “tear you down with words” and Marc Daly does the same.

What do YOU think about the latest drama between Marlo and Kenya? This is the second time in recent weeks that Marlo’s made disparaging comments about her.