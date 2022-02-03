How many kids does Nick Cannon have? We’re glad you asked.

Nick Cannon is undoubtedly a baby-making machine and over the last year, we’ve seen the television host and entrepreneur have an “N’credble” amount of children. It’s very intentional and “no accident” according to the Power 106 radio host. Back in September 2021, the star shared with TMZ that as long as he has the ability to spread his fertile seed, he will keep on giving the gift that gives.

“It’s just love, it’s the aura, it’s the essence! If God sees it that way, then that’s what I’m gonna keep doing,” he added.

Well, now the 41-year-old is adding an 8th child to his ever-expanding brood. Over the weekend, social media did a double-take when a photo of the star-cradling model and big-time real estate agent Bre Tiesi’s burgeoning baby bump surfaced. The two wore matching outfits as they celebrated and displayed a bit of PDA throughout the blatant baby shower. After hours of speculation, Cannon confirmed the news on his FOX daytime time talk show series.

“It’s a boy: We found out officially yesterday,” Cannon said while displaying a photo of his lavish gender reveal party with Tiesi.

The Nickelodeon alum then referred to Tiesi, who will be a first-time mom, as “the next mother” of his child, which he admitted was “weird,” but the energetic TV host reassured fans that even with his family tree growing, he loves each and every last one of his children “dearly.”

“Every single one of my children are just as special as the other. It’s never a competition,” he continued. “Parents know what I mean when I talk about just the love that you have for a child, whether it’s a child that’s here, whether it’s a child that’s no longer here, whether it’s a child that’s grown, whether it’s a child that’s about to be here,” Cannon added. “It doesn’t matter how many you have. It’s this unconditional love, this godly-like love that comes over the process.”

Aww so sweet!

Now, if you remember, Cannon made a pledge back in October to stay celibate in 2022. During an appearance on The Drinks Champs podcast, the Love Don’t Cost a Thing actor told N.O.R.E and DJ EFN:

“I have enough children, enough frolicking. I’m good right now. … I’m trying. I didn’t say I’m perfect. I love all my kids,” he added. “I’m celibate right now. … I’m trying to go— I’m gonna see if I can make it to 2022. … I’m trying to be the best father I can be, the best businessman I can be.”

He recently clarified that he made his celibacy vow AFTER he procreated with Bre.

With Nick Cannon’s 8th baby on the way, let’s take a look at the comedian’s N’credibly long list of offspring and the celebrity women who raise them.