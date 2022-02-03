How many kids does Nick Cannon have? We’re glad you asked.
Nick Cannon is undoubtedly a baby-making machine and over the last year, we’ve seen the television host and entrepreneur have an “N’credble” amount of children. It’s very intentional and “no accident” according to the Power 106 radio host. Back in September 2021, the star shared with TMZ that as long as he has the ability to spread his fertile seed, he will keep on giving the gift that gives.
“It’s just love, it’s the aura, it’s the essence! If God sees it that way, then that’s what I’m gonna keep doing,” he added.
Well, now the 41-year-old is adding an 8th child to his ever-expanding brood. Over the weekend, social media did a double-take when a photo of the star-cradling model and big-time real estate agent Bre Tiesi’s burgeoning baby bump surfaced. The two wore matching outfits as they celebrated and displayed a bit of PDA throughout the blatant baby shower. After hours of speculation, Cannon confirmed the news on his FOX daytime time talk show series.
“It’s a boy: We found out officially yesterday,” Cannon said while displaying a photo of his lavish gender reveal party with Tiesi.
The Nickelodeon alum then referred to Tiesi, who will be a first-time mom, as “the next mother” of his child, which he admitted was “weird,” but the energetic TV host reassured fans that even with his family tree growing, he loves each and every last one of his children “dearly.”
“Every single one of my children are just as special as the other. It’s never a competition,” he continued. “Parents know what I mean when I talk about just the love that you have for a child, whether it’s a child that’s here, whether it’s a child that’s no longer here, whether it’s a child that’s grown, whether it’s a child that’s about to be here,” Cannon added. “It doesn’t matter how many you have. It’s this unconditional love, this godly-like love that comes over the process.”
Aww so sweet!
Now, if you remember, Cannon made a pledge back in October to stay celibate in 2022. During an appearance on The Drinks Champs podcast, the Love Don’t Cost a Thing actor told N.O.R.E and DJ EFN:
“I have enough children, enough frolicking. I’m good right now. … I’m trying. I didn’t say I’m perfect. I love all my kids,” he added. “I’m celibate right now. … I’m trying to go— I’m gonna see if I can make it to 2022. … I’m trying to be the best father I can be, the best businessman I can be.”
He recently clarified that he made his celibacy vow AFTER he procreated with Bre.
With Nick Cannon’s 8th baby on the way, let’s take a look at the comedian’s N’credibly long list of offspring and the celebrity women who raise them.
Monroe and Moroccan
The Wild ‘n Out creator shares 10-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan with powerhouse singer Mariah Carey. Cannon and the “Fantasy” hitmaker were married from 2008 to 2016, but the two stars amicably agreed to separate in 2014, officially finalizing their divorce two years later.
The busy parents still remain close and happily co-parent their children together.
“We’re doing whatever we can to make sure their upbringing is as healthy as can possibly be and that we’re as healthy as we can possibly be. And that’s where we are to this day,” Cannon told Variety in 2020.
Additionally, the former America’s Got Talent host revealed that his split from the R&B icon was primarily due to Carey’s busy work schedule, but there were never hard feelings.
“We were both at this place where relationships really aren’t our thing but we like each other,” the California native recalled of their relationship. “We talked everything out. What if this and what if that. We talked about how much fun it would be if we just got married three weeks into knowing each other. It was more that whimsical fantasy idea of let’s have as much fun as we possibly can and when it no longer feels like fun, when it feels like a task and a job, then we should amicably be able to move on.”
A source close to the 52-year-old singer shared that the mother of two was “happy” for Cannon’s big baby news.
“They’re in a good place and they’re supportive of each other no matter what,” the source continued. “As long as Roc and Roe are still very much a part of Nick’s life, which they are, and he gives them equal attention, that’s what she solely cares about….They spend a lot of time with Nick and he seems to balance time well with all the children.”
Golden & Powerful Queen Cannon
The famous fertile father shares two adorable kids; 4-year-old son Golden, and 13-month-old daughter Powerful Queen Cannon with Miss Guam 2014 pageant winner Brittany Bell.
The former pair dated on and off from December 2014, however, the couple reportedly split in November 2020, The Sun noted. Bell gave birth to her firstborn, Golden, in February 2017 shortly before welcoming Powerful Queen Cannon three years later.
“Those women, and all women, are the ones that open themselves up and say, ‘I would like to allow this man into my world and I will birth this child,’” the 41-year-old insisted. ““It ain’t my decision. I’m just following suit.”
He also argued that marriage was a “eurocentric concept.”
“The idea that you’re supposed to have this one person for the rest of your life,” Cannon explained of his unorthodox views on matrimony. “The idea that a man should have one woman….we shouldn’t have anything. I have no ownership over this person.”
Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir
DJ Abby De La Rosa and the 41-year-old entertainer welcomed their twin boys Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir on June 14. The 30-year-old social media influencer has spoken openly about her journey to motherhood with the famous podcast host, like back in September when she conducted a Q&A session to answer her followers’ questions about her pregnancy experience.
During the session, Abby revealed that she suffered a miscarriage when the pair initially attempted to conceive back in April of last year, but several months later in October, De La Rosa was surprisingly shocked when she discovered she was pregnant right before her 30th birthday.
“First pregnancy, April 2020, was definitely not planned, but Nick was such a great friend to me and just so good to me, and then our focus became to have a baby,” the DJ told fans via her Instagram story. “Little did we know we would end up having twins. But yes, it was planned.”
The Club Tummy founder added that she hopes to have more children in the future.
“And if God doesn’t permit, it’s alright. I got two-for-one, it was a beautiful journey,” she gushed.
Zen
In mid-December, fans were shocked to learn of the untimely passing of Cannon’s 5-month-old son, Zen.
The daytime talk show host and model Alyssa Scott welcomed baby Zen back in June 2021, but after a tough battle with High-Grade Gliomas–a diverse group of tumors that develop on the brain and spinal cord, Zen lost his life to the cancerous condition. Cannon opened up to PEOPLE about the emotional experience, stating that he grew concerned after he discovered his son’s breathing was irregular.
“It sounded like he had fluid in his lungs, like a sinus infection or something,” the 41-year-old explained, however, doctors didn’t believe his symptoms were “too concerning” at the time. A few weeks later, Zen’s pediatric team noticed that the young infant’s head was beginning to enlarge, and in the days following, Cannon and Scott were both shocked when health officials delivered the startling diagnosis.
“We started asking, ‘Is there a way to prevent this? If not, how long do we have?’ ” Cannon recalled to the outlet. “The conversations quickly turned to, ‘How can we give him the best life for the time that he does have?’ It could be weeks, it could be months, it could be year.”
they wanted to consider chemotherapy for Zen, the All That alum said they swiftly declined. Cannon, who suffers from Lupus, knew firsthand how bad the after-effects of chemotherapy can be from receiving the aggressive treatment for his own condition.
“We were having quality-of-life conversations,” he explained. “We could have had that existence where he would’ve had to live in the hospital, hooked up to machines, for the rest of the time. From someone who’s had to deal with chemotherapy before, I know that pain. To see that happen to a 2-month-old, I didn’t want that. I didn’t want him to suffer.”
On Dec. 7, Cannon announced the devastating news of Zen’s passing on his daytime talk show.
“My heart is shattered. I wish I could have done more, spent more time with him, taken more pictures. I wish I could have hugged him longer,” he told viewers as tears streamed down his face.
Earlier this week, Scott released a statement about Cannon’s expectancy announcement on Instagram telling fans that the moment was bittersweet as she continued to mourn the loss of Zen.
“Zen expanded my heart in ways I never thought possible. He filled that space with compassion knowing I would need that most,” the star wrote. “It is painful having my son be part of conversations that aren’t in alignment with his light and legacy, it isn’t something I chose for him or myself.”
While news of the actor’s 8th child was certainly difficult for the grieving mother, Scott reassured fans that she was truly “at peace.”
I look at everyone’s predicament with loving eyes, I will not judge. I will consciously decide what I will participate in. I am surrounded by love. God, my mom, dad, sister, brother, and daughter continue to carry me,” she added.
