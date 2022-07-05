NEW MEME ALERT

When they say Uno but you got a draw 4 for they ass pic.twitter.com/yu5KXi9V9D — hσtєl nírvαnα 🌹 ® (@fcckjulius) July 2, 2022

The internet’s still buzzing over Usher‘s first Tiny Desk Concert where he brought that classic R&B feeling back while blessing us with a hilarious new meme currently trending across social media.

Backed by a full band and singers Vedo and Eric Bellinger, the ageless Grammy-winner polished his R&B crown with a flawless set that included “Nice & Slow,” “Superstar,” “Confessions Part II,” “You Don’t Have to Call,” and “You Make Me Wanna.”

“Celebrating Black Music Month, this is Black magic right here,” he said during the performance. “I really, really am happy to celebrate all of the years of music and really celebrate my brothers. I’m really happy to be able to share. I think that if life has taught us anything, it is that we should share with each other. Not just the music, but understanding that life is a collaborative process and being able to lift each other up, stand with each other. That’s all it’s really about.”

His performance was the grand finale to NPR’s Black Music Month showcase featuring Monica, Larry June, FKA Twigs, and more.

“We will publish eleven performances representing the past, present, and future of Black music. This is the first time each of the eleven acts will play the Tiny Desk,” said Tiny Desk series producer Bobby Carter, adding, “The Tiny Desk has become a go-to source to witness Black artists express themselves in ways we’ve never seen. This month of carefully curated shows reinforces how uniquely the Tiny Desk showcases Black music.”

What was your fave moment of Usher’s ‘Tiny Desk’ performance? Tell us down below and peep the funniest, wildest, and pettiest ‘watch this’ memes on the flip.