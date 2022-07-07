TIDDAY TIME

Back at it again with more tidday meats and treats amid an eventful week dominated by Usher‘s hilarious ‘watch this’ meme, Katori Hall defending the southern ‘slanguage’ on ‘P-Valley,’ Rhode Island Senator Tiara Mack causing a cake-clapping commotion online, fans getting into Ella Mai‘s business, Viola Davis leading an all-woman warrior squad in ‘The Woman King’ trailer, Essence Fest returning for the first time in two years, and much more.

As expected, we’ve compiled swoon-worthy stunners (and our thirst-trappin’ celebrity faves) with Queen Bey making her return to the series after re-shattering the internet with her upcoming ‘Renaissance’ album cover.

“Creating this album allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world,” she captioned on the viral post. “It allowed me to feel free and adventurous in a time when little else was moving. My intention was to create a safe place, a place without judgment. A place to be free of perfectionism and overthinking. A place to scream, release, feel freedom. It was a beautiful journey of exploration. I hope you find joy in this music. I hope it inspires you to release the wiggle. Ha! And to feel as unique, strong, and sexy as you are.”

This week’s compilation features Megan Thee Stallion, Rubi Rose, and more delivering heat along with Draya Michele giving us what we needed.

There’s also big baddie energy from Ari Fletcher, Chinese Kitty, and Kaylar Will so feast your eyes on these beauties and enjoy the latest helping of tidday meats and treats on the flip.