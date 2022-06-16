We have the meats!

Back at it again with more tidday meats and treats amid an eventful week dominated by Beyoncé announcing her globally anticipated 7th album ‘Renaissance,’ Blue Ivy and her poppin’ curls stealing the show during an NBA Finals game, Khloe Kardashian sobbing over Trystin’ Thompson on national TV (AGAIN), Zendaya trending on Twitter over a fake pregnancy rumor, paranormal activities on ‘P-Valley,‘ and much more.

As expected, we’ve compiled swoon-worthy stunners (and our thirst-trappin’ celebrity faves) with Megan Thee Stallion making her return to the series after being teased as this week’s celebrity guest star on ‘P-Valley.’

Fans of the show may have noticed a clip of the “Savage” songstress on Sunday night’s episode after DJ Neva Scared (played by Brandon Gilpin) turns down Lil’ Murda’s (played by J. Alphonse Nicholson) offer to join him on the Dirty Dozen tour with Ms. Mississippi (played by Shannon Thornton).

Me: *Catching up on #PValley* “Run they beat back for a real bitch.” MEGAN THEE STALLION???? pic.twitter.com/og4YrMPncq — Jazz 🥰🌹 (@urgirlyjazz) June 13, 2022

In the brief scene, Tina Snow aka Megan Thee Stallion can then be heard saying “run that beat back for a real b—-.” with her signature nails in the shot.

Y’all heard Megan thee stallion voice on New Episode of #PValley 👀 pic.twitter.com/OcpdMDzFE3 — P-Valley Updates (@Pvalleyupdates) June 12, 2022

In addition to guest starring on the smash hit series, Thee Stallion wrote a new original track set to be featured on the show later this season.

At this point, we’re six months into 2022 where we’re finally returning to some sort of normalcy after two years of uncertainty.

This week’s compilation features India Love, Rubi Rose, and more delivering heat along with Draya Michele giving us what we needed.

There’s also big baddie energy from Bernice Burgos, Lira Galore, and City Girl JT feast your eyes on these beauties and enjoy the latest helping of tidday meats and treats on the flip.