*Sigh*

Here they go again…

Blueface and Chrisean Rock’s obscure on-again off-again relationship has had fans both curious and absolutely confused and the confusion recently peaked over a tooth implant.

Earlier this month, Blueface announced that he would be distancing himself from the young model and influencer because she didn’t “hold up her end” of their agreement amid her being spotted in a section with rapper Fivio Foreign. That apparently pissed off Blueface and he reportedly blocked her for being around the fellow rapper.

“Me and Rock, we vibe. She’s not reliable enough—I mean we had an agreement and she didn’t hold up her end of the agreement, simple as that. That’s all that is,” the 25-year-old rapper told fans on social media.

“It’s not a breakup. We still vibing. We still connecting. We still ahh ahh ahh. She’s just not reliable enough for me… It’s important to have a person that you can depend on.”

In a separate post, the “Thotiana” artist continued to rant about his split from the reality TV star, telling fans that Rock seemingly switched on him after she got her missing tooth replaced.

Rock gained social media stardom after she lost her tooth while fighting on Blue’s drama-filled OnlyFans reality TV series Blue Girls Club.

“Ever since she got that tooth, she’s been one. I see what’s going on… B*tches get a tooth and it’s like…” he said.

They say people will do the craziest things for love and the sentiment appears to ring true for Rock. Remember when she got that giant tattoo of the rapper on her neck? Well, after seeing Blueface’s video, the Maryland native offered to remove her replaced tooth for her boo.

“Boy I can remove the tooth for ya,” she responded via her Instagram story.

Chrisean Rock Claimed Blueface Couldn’t Handle Her Being “Attractive”, Takes Out Her Replaced Tooth

It seems Chrisean Rock was really hurt by Blueface’s decision to part ways because, after the announcement, the 21-year-old aspiring musician took to social media to share a different story about their relationship woes. Rock claimed that Blueface couldn’t deal with her being “attractive.”

“U putting on a front to hurt me more,” the star wrote in a lengthy Instagram story. “I really don’t know what’s the point to act like u don’t really love me. Whatever it is u doing, it won’t last long,”

Rock added:

“Ima just keep going n keep getting busy and pray that the dark cloud go away. The fact u saying all dat stuff to look a certain way just shows ppl what an immature guy you are. You acting like u not scared to lose me is funny to me.”

Sure enough, Chrisean was so deadset on getting back with her boo that she uploaded of a video of her unscrewing her recently implanted incisor.

“I did it for you Blue. I took my tooth out,” wrote the reality star. “Took it out for you daddy. All I had to do was unscrew it.”

GIRL…

Later, she was seen going to a dentist to get the tooth replaced —this time with Blueface’s face on it.

Blueface clearly approved of the new dental work because he responded in his own video saying;

“That’s my girl Rock Rock. Gone head and bring me that tooth baby. Bring that tooth home baby.” He added, “We’re going to put it under the pillow and we’re going to make $150,000.”

Can you say toxic?

Rock and Blueface met while filming the hip-hop star’s reality TV series Blue Girls Club in 2020, but they’ve had a turbulent on and off-again relationship over the last two years.

What do you think about Chrisean and Blueface’s relationship? Should they stay together in your opinion? Sound off in the comments.