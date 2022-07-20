Bossip Video

She By NO Way…

The Internet seems to think that “Real Housewives of Atlanta’s” Shereé Whitfield might be back on the dating scene following her ugly split with her white-collar crimes crush and you won’t believe whose name is being thrown in the mix…

Youtuber blogger Empress Radio has rumors swirling that the housewife is being Huntsville humped to smithereens by Martell Holt.

[Yes, THAT Martell Holt.]

Empress shared eyebrow-raising “proof” of the housewife seemingly holding hands with “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” star that the worldwide web just can’t get enough of. The video featured cell phone footage captured by a bystander who allegedly filmed the reality TV stars allegedly going into the same public restroom with one another. Another clip purportedly showed the rumored couple getting into an SUV together.

Now, can you tell whether or not that’s the #RHOA star with the #LAMH star? We for sure can’t–BUT adding fuel to the fire are several photos floating around of Shereé shmoozing with close friends of Mr. Holt.

Shereé Was Spotted #LAMH’s Dr. Christopher Fletcher

Showbiz CheatSheet pointed out that personality recently hung out with Dr. Christopher Fletcher, who, if you remember, helped counsel Holt and his ex-wife Melody Shari before their divorce.

Some rumors allege that the star and Holt recently went on a double date with Dr. Fletcher and his wife, but no pictures have surfaced from their alleged outing….. as of yet. All that exists are photos of TikTok photos of Shereé with the loving couple.

Fans Want Shereé To Proceed With Caution With Martell Holt

Fans of the #RHOA star are warning her to be careful with the wine entrepreneur, given his history of infidelity.

Earlier this month, the Alabama native spoke out further about cheating on his ex-wife for seven years with his mistress Arionne Curry. Holt said in the end, the affair that resulted in the birth of a child wasn’t worth jeopardizing his marriage.

He added that he messed things up with a woman who was giving him “85 percent” [Melody Holt] for a woman who was giving “15 percent” [Arionne].

“I think that was very foolish of me to do such a thing,” the businessman confessed during a “CheMinistry Rejection Panel” panel discussion alongside Jason Lee, Tammy Rivera and other personalities. “At that time, I wasn’t thinking like, oh my wife, she’s giving me 85 percent, and she’s giving me 15 or whatever. I wasn’t thinking like that. If I would have thought like that, I don’t want that damn 15 percent. I’ma stick in this house and sit my a– down somewhere. But that wasn’t the case. I think that I just wasn’t thinking,” he added.

As BOSSIP exclusively reported Martell and Melody finalized their divorce in March 2021.

Shereé Confirms She’s Dating Again ON Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen

On July 17, Shereé stopped by Watch What Happens Live to chat with Andy Cohen. When asked about her love life following her heartbreaking split from Tyrone Gilliams, the She By Shereé clothing CEO confirmed that she was “getting to know someone in particular.” As previously reported, the housewife finally called it quits with Gilliams after he stood her up when she went to visit him in Philadelphia and after pictures of the embarrassing moment surfaced on the Internet. Play Shereé also threw some shade about Giliams’ skills in the sheets and said that the sex was “horrible” with the convicted fraudster.