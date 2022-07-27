Plot twist!

Halle Bailey & DDG Enjoy Double Date Shenanigans With Chrisean Rock & Blueface

We have no idea how this came together–it’s like 1 + 1 equalling cat–but somehow, at some point, Halle Bailey and her boo DDG linked up with chaotic couple Chrisean Rock and Blueface for a double date that stirred up hilarious hysteria across social media.

The couples appeared to have a great time based on videos shared by Blueface on his Instagram Story that showed everyone struggling at the driving range and putting up numbers at the bowling alley.

yall chrisean is not that bad look at her encouraging halle 😂 #ddg #Blueface pic.twitter.com/Pq2F0EMMoK — Never ever (@cuzinevercared) July 25, 2022

In multiple videos, we see Chrisean beasting at bowling and Halle being the most supportive girlfriend ever who rooted for DDG to make contact with the golf ball after several swings and misses.

omg chrisean ion want no smoke pic.twitter.com/V3yOOtVa0s — stan. (@BacockObama) July 26, 2022

Oh yes, they had a timeeeeeeee

not halle and chrisean 😭 pic.twitter.com/9oKvivm1Zb — yahyah³⁰ (@Iovecrafts) July 25, 2022

Chrisean Rock Gets Blueface’s Picture Cemented On Her New Tooth

This comes after Chrisean showed her undying love for Blueface by cementing his portrait on her removable front tooth.

As previously reported, Blueface cut ties with Chrisean after she was spotted with Fivio Foreign earlier this month.

“Me and Rock we vibe. She’s not reliable enough – I mean we had an agreement and she didn’t hold up her end of the agreement, simple as that,” he posted on social media. “That’s all that is.”

Naturally, Chrisean expressed her sadness in a series of tweets.

Take me back bruh — ChriseanRock (@ChriseanMalone) July 1, 2022

Y’all can call me weak n whatever else I’m still gon keep showing it’s real for me. Idc how dum or bad it look cuz at the ends of the day that’s mine — ChriseanRock (@ChriseanMalone) July 2, 2022

In a follow-up post, Blueface claimed Chrisean switched up on him after she got her missing tooth replaced.

Conversely, Chrisean claimed that the rapper couldn’t deal with her being “attractive” and admitted she was devastated to learn that he had no intention of rekindling their romance. Her solution? Removing the tooth she just had implanted.

Soon after that, she decided that she wanted to wear her implant but needed to find a way to let Blueface know that she only desired him. Yep, a pic of his face on her implanted tooth.

Call me Bluetooth 😎 — ChriseanRock (@ChriseanMalone) July 9, 2022

What do you think about the unexpected link-up? Do you think Chlöe and Halle are trying too hard to shed their good girl image? Tell us down below and peep the Twitter hysteria over the double date on the flip.