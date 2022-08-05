Mane had ’em hootin’ and hollerin’
We missed you too Mane! 😍 #PValley pic.twitter.com/ZEGSlOHTSU
— P-Valley (@PValleySTARZ) August 1, 2022
Former NFL star-turned-actor Thomas Q. Jones has ‘P-Valley‘ fans in a FRENZY over his surprise return to the show as ‘Mane’ who can best be described as Mercedes’ sorta kinda love interest introduced in Season 1.
“Mane” is back in the valley…😈
Check out the new episode of @pvalleystarz starting Sunday midnight! #PValley pic.twitter.com/TaFGyD21zs
— Thomas Q. Jones (@thomasqjones) July 30, 2022
A fan favorite (for obvious reasons), Mane is more than just eye candy and offers Mercedes a trusted perspective from a genuine place.
“Mane used to serve as Mercedes’ hood therapist,’ wrote the ‘P-Valley’ writers room account on Twitter. “Now that he’s on the outside, she can finally unpack the guilt she feels for taking Montavius’ life. Even though she rejects him, Mane proves himself to be loyal and caring. We love a tender gangsta”
One of the biggest questions from fans was how Mercedes was able to resist Mane’s advances.
Cedes a better woman than me. Mane would be deep in my chest cavity by now. #PValley #PValleyStarz
— ⚜️ 𝓢𝓱𝓪𝓴𝓲 (@justcallme__Ash) July 31, 2022
The answer miiiight be Farrah who she entangled with during the Mercedes experience that went terribly wrong.
https://instagram.com/p/CfSE852PnYk/
In the spicy scene, we see Coach going HAM and snatching his money back after discovering that his wife Farrah was enjoying the Mercedes experience a lil too much.
Farrah had to set Coach skraight, chile. Catch up on #PValley now on the @STARZ app. pic.twitter.com/xWCsvqz1Jl
— P-Valley (@PValleySTARZ) July 12, 2022
How Coach managed to find this undiscovered level of AUDACITY to snap on his wife for liking the dancer HE PAID TO JOIN THEIR BEDROOM, we may never know, but the scene sent social media into a frenzy.
Coach when he seen his wife enjoying the Mercedes experience too much #PValley pic.twitter.com/hHW6OVsSra
— Rest Easy Mac Nipsey & Kobe 🙏🏾 (@SeantheMartian_) July 11, 2022
What was your reaction to seeing Mane back in the valley? Do you think he’ll tell someone that Mercedes killed Montavious? Also, are you hoping that Mercedes runs away with Farrah? Tell us down below and peep the hilarious hysteria over Mane’s return on the flip.
MANE.
Mane, good lordt #PValley #PValleyStarz pic.twitter.com/d8RTTac6Fh
— Knuckles IfYouBuckles (@Strang3Stranger) July 31, 2022
Me everytime mane come on the screen!! that man is FINEEEE #PValley pic.twitter.com/rv7GMbOouk
— Keanna 🦋 (@keannalanay) July 31, 2022
mane is one sexy, chocolate dipped, tatted up, big armed, pretty ass smile mfer… gahdamnnn 🥵😋!!
i see why mercedes’ on that!#PValley pic.twitter.com/lHzNweyJlv
— F R E E B R Z⚡️ (@thatDAMNsixx) July 31, 2022
mane can get me ANYDAY #PValley pic.twitter.com/CvEmI8Zuh3
— #keke | STEVEN DAYYYY (@PR4DADREAMZ) July 31, 2022
Lawd Mercedes I would have let Mane ass blew my back out up and down Chuckalissa Mississippi!!! And not look back….#pvalley pic.twitter.com/DjIQ3iX6je
— 🖤❄️Tina Snow🖤❄️ (@BlackMermaid34) July 31, 2022
I’ll let you make a difference in my life Mane #PValley pic.twitter.com/HaMFsLHw5q
— Dula Peep 🐥✨ (@goddessjjuice) July 31, 2022
LAWDDDD MANE IS TOOO MFN FINEEEEEE #PValley pic.twitter.com/SOtazQcK70
— 𝐢𝐬𝐬𝐚 (@weluvissa) July 31, 2022
Cedes if you don’t jump Mane’s *bleep* on sight, like you said you would back in episode 1… WE WILL! #PValley #PValleyStarz pic.twitter.com/hC9ayqaGG0
— DOM CORLEØNE • 🚨 #ShadySisterWife (@domxcorleone) July 31, 2022
