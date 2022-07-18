Now, Coach…

Coach when he seen his wife enjoying the Mercedes experience too much #PValley pic.twitter.com/hHW6OVsSra — Rest Easy Mac Nipsey & Kobe 🙏🏾 (@SeantheMartian_) July 11, 2022

After back-to-back Emmy-worthy episodes, ‘P-Valley‘ loosened its grip on our edges with an off-week that gave people time to catch up or recover from everything that’s happened since the Pynk finally reopened last month.

Last week, viewers mourned the death of Big Teak who took his own life in a tragic conclusion to his screen-smoldering relationship with Lil Murda.

In the stunning episode titled ‘Savage,’ we see the biggest of Teak’s demons push him to the edge while Lil Murda does everything he can to save his homie/lover from his foreshadowed fate.

“When I read 206, I cried,” said J. Alphonse Nicholson (Lil Murda) in an exclusive interview with ET. “I was sitting in a Barnes & Noble with my daughter and my wife. And we were looking for some books and I happened to read the script and I remember it brought me to tears, man. Right there in Barnes & Noble. Then I called Katori and I said, ‘Wow, this is a journey.’” “I bawled,” Stewart says of reading the episode, explaining that “it’s a wonderfully heartbreaking, complex examination of depression and a man that doesn’t have the tools to be in the world that he’s been reintroduced to.”

Also worth noting in that very same episode is the screen-lickable sex scene between Tyler Lepley (Diamond) and Miracle Watts (Big Bone) that set Twitter ablaze.

And yes, we caught the Twitter chitter-chatter about Big Bone possibly seducing Diamond to find out what happened to Montavious on Murda Night.

Something is off about Big Bone.. idk what tho. She can’t dance but auditioned, always asks about Murda night and noticed the ring. Let me find out she was sent there to find out who killed Montavious. #PValley — 👩🏽‍🎤 (@candiekushhh) July 11, 2022

There’s also a THIRD buzzy scene involving Coach going HAM and snatching his money back after discovering that his wife Farrah was enjoying the Mercedes experience behind his back.

Farrah had to set Coach skraight, chile. Catch up on #PValley now on the @STARZ app. pic.twitter.com/xWCsvqz1Jl — P-Valley (@PValleySTARZ) July 12, 2022

How Coach managed to find this undiscovered level of AUDACITY to snap on his wife for liking the dancer HE PAID TO JOIN THEIR BEDROOM, we may never know, but the scene sent social media into a frenzy.

In #PVALLEY SZN 1 Coach offered Mercedes a sponsorship, but because “a bitch got her some integrity” she wanted to make sho’ his wife Farrah was aight with the Mercedes Experience. #PynkPosse QUESTION – would you be aight if yo’ man was honest about “sponsoring” another woman? pic.twitter.com/gH8WWzjqWZ — Katori Hall (@KatoriHall) June 20, 2022

