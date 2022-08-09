Kandi and Tiny have a message for the fellas…

But wait a minute.. because Kandi & Tiny kinda ate that. 😅 pic.twitter.com/ht3yozz2VD — ThereGoTerry (@ThereGoTerry) August 8, 2022

Twitter is ablaze over Xscape members Kandi Burruss and Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris putting their seasoned spin on dvsn’s toxic f-boy anthem ‘If I Get Caught‘ that immediately trended across social media.

“We gotta show love to @dvsn for doing their thang with their new song “IfIGotCaught” It’s such a dope song, it made @Kandi and I want to write a female version, just to talk a lil [poop emoji] for the ladies!#IFUGetCaught,” wrote on Instagram.

The F.N.F. remix of the song titled ‘IF U Get Caught’ came with a video of Kandi, 46, and Tiny, 47, talking their isht while looking GOODT. Peep it below:

We’re not sure if it’s a hit or miss based on the mixed reception that mirrors social media’s reaction to dvsn’s polarizing version when it debuted a few weeks ago.

At one point, Jermaine Dupri snapped at everyone who wasn’t feeling the record that features a classic Jay-Z sample cleared by Hov himself.

The people I see with something bad to say about “If I Get Caught” I’m sure have never listened to blues and if you never listened to blues.then you’re musically blind in my book and you can’t see what we did — Jermaine Dupri (@jermainedupri) July 23, 2022

“The people I see with something bad to say about [the songs] I’m sure have never listened to blues and if you never listened to the blues, then you’re musically blind in my book and can’t see what we did,” he tweeted.

If anything, the toxic track generated buzz fueled by endless Twitter debates.

“That’s what we did know was going to happen,” dvsn frontman Daniel Daley told us in an interview. “Trust me. We tested this record 100 times. We filled rooms with randoms and played music and every time we’d put on that song we’d walk away and come back and the room was arguing — for hours. What I was hoping, in the beginning, was we’d put this record out and we’d have this great conversation about honesty and hypocrisy and double standards, everything would come about — which it is getting to now, but the first couple days were just triggered, shocked people destroying the song but then realizing they like it.”

