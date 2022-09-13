Bossip Video

The ladies of Insecure showed up and showed out at HBO Max’s Emmy Nominees Reception after once again shattering social media hearts with footage from an exclusive annual yacht party.

On Monday, Issa Rae was seen on the scene at the 2022 Emmys in a custom Sergio Hudson gown alongside her hubby Louis Diame …

and later she switched into a sexy baaaawdy baring red dress for HBO Max’s after-party at San Vicente Bungalows.

She was also spotted at the party alongside Yvonne Orji who wowed in a metallic gown…

and posed for the cameras.

Issa Rae Talks About Her Annual “Yacht Sh*t Party

The ladies’ HBO party meetup came after Issa was asked about her annual boating Black excellence extravaganza; Yacht Sh*t.

Yet again, Issa invited a slew of famous and fine faces to party on a yacht ahead of the Emmys, and yet again, she did so while injecting the Internet with a diabolical dose of FOMO.

After the party made its rounds on social media, Issa was asked by Kerry Washington about the soiree that she [and the rest of us] SERIOUSLY want an invite to.

“You gotta turn up,” said Issa. “First of all, the prerequisites are you have to throw a** you have to drink–and no plus ones.”

Sounds easy enough, right?

This year’s Yach Sh*t brought out the likes of Jean Elie…

Rap Sh*t star KaMilion…

[of course] Yvonne…

and Issa’s brother Lamine “Enimal” Diop.

One day, we’ll get invited to this extravagant sea sailing soiree.

Do YOU wanna party and do Yacht Sh*t with Issa Rae?