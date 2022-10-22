Bossip Video

Abby De La Rosa and Nick Cannon are more than ready to welcome the newest addition to their family, but not before a family-style maternity photoshoot.

The former radio personality, who is currently expecting her third child with Nick Cannon, shared some adorable family photos on Friday posing with her boyfriend and their 16-month-old twin sons, Zion and Zillion.

“City of angels with our beautiful Angels,” she captioned one post on Instagram, which features her baby bump on full display as they pose on the 6th Street Bridge in Los Angeles.

De La Rosa went on to share more photos on her Instagram Story, tagging the Masked Singer host in a photo with their twins, writing: “My guys.”

“I met Nick while being a personality on one of L.A. hottest hip hop station – & it’s the city that raised me,” she wrote on another photo in her Story. “It was only right I took it to the 6th street bridge babyyyy.”

The family photoshoot features the foursome in matching in denim and white outfits, with Cannon and the little ones wearing white sweatbands on their heads. De La Rosa’s jeans are unbuttoned as she cradles her growing baby bump in the photos.