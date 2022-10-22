Abby De La Rosa and Nick Cannon are more than ready to welcome the newest addition to their family, but not before a family-style maternity photoshoot.
The former radio personality, who is currently expecting her third child with Nick Cannon, shared some adorable family photos on Friday posing with her boyfriend and their 16-month-old twin sons, Zion and Zillion.
“City of angels with our beautiful Angels,” she captioned one post on Instagram, which features her baby bump on full display as they pose on the 6th Street Bridge in Los Angeles.
De La Rosa went on to share more photos on her Instagram Story, tagging the Masked Singer host in a photo with their twins, writing: “My guys.”
“I met Nick while being a personality on one of L.A. hottest hip hop station – & it’s the city that raised me,” she wrote on another photo in her Story. “It was only right I took it to the 6th street bridge babyyyy.”
The family photoshoot features the foursome in matching in denim and white outfits, with Cannon and the little ones wearing white sweatbands on their heads. De La Rosa’s jeans are unbuttoned as she cradles her growing baby bump in the photos.
“Y’all ready for the next episode?” Abby wrote along with with a cry-laughing emoji, adding on the last slide, “From the west coast with love.”
Abby De La Rosa first announced her pregnancy on Instagram back in June. At the time, she posed under a set of decorative balloons that spelled “BABY,” teasing followers in the caption, writing: “IM PREGNANT. Another set of twins?!” She later revealed that her due date is set for October 25.
In addition to his twins with De La Rosa, Cannon shares 11-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex-wife Mariah Carey. He also shares Legendary Love, 3 months, with model Bre Tiesi and recently welcomed daughter Onyx Ice Cole with former Price Is Right model LaNisha Cole. Cannon also shares newborn son Rise Messiah, son Golden Sagon, 5, and daughter Powerful Queen, 19 months, with model Brittany Bell. He and Alyssa Scott share son Zen, who died at 5 months old in December 2021 after being diagnosed with brain cancer.
