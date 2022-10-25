Slayyys By The Sea: A Gallery Of Standard-Setting Stunners Slaying Hampton University’s Homecoming

Slayyys by the sea!

The illustrious Hampton University is known for its Black Ivy league pedigree, stunning campus (where some of ‘A Different World’ was filmed), and gorgeous graduates who returned to their illustrious Home by the Sea to celebrate the private HBCU’s first Homecoming since 2019.

Founded in 1868 as Hampton Agricultural and Industrial School, the ‘Standard of Excellence’ is a comprehensive institution of higher education dedicated to the promotion of learning, building of character and preparation of promising students for positions of leadership and service.

Its curriculum emphasis is scientific and professional with a strong liberal arts under girding. In carrying out its mission, the University requires that everything that it does be of the highest quality.

With an undying commitment to multiculturalism, the University serves students from diverse cultural and economic backgrounds.

From its beginnings to the present, the institution (nestled in the heart of heart of Hampton, Virginia) has enrolled students from five continents – North America, South America, Africa, Asia and Europe – and many countries including Gabon, Kenya, Ghana, Japan, China, Armenia, Great Britain and Russia, as well as the Hawaiian and Caribbean Islands and numerous American Indian nations.

Placing its students at the center of its planning, the University provides a holistic educational environment where learning is facilitated by a range of educational offerings, rigorous curriculum, excellent teaching, professional experiences, multiple leadership opportunities, and an emphasis on the development of character which values integrity, respect, decency, dignity, and responsibility.

Notable alumni include Booker T. Washington, Emmy-winning comedian Wanda Sykes, NBA Champion Rick Mahorn, ‘The Breakfast Club’ co-host DJ Envy, actress Javicia Leslie, ‘RHOP’ star Gizelle Bryant, and radio personality Kendra G.

Have you experienced Hampton’s Homecoming? If so, how was it? If not, WHY? Tell us down below and enjoy a gallery of standard-setting stunners who slayed Hampton’s Homecoming on the flip.