Rumors are swirling about the 15th season of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” amid cries for a veteran housewife to reclaim her peach.

After a season that included a long-awaited She By Shereé reveal, a [very random] Lebron James “dating” rumor, multiple Marlo Vs. Kandi clashes and a three-part reunion, #RHOA season 14 has come to a close, and producers have set their sets on what’s next.

LoveBScott is reporting that season 15 is set to go into production on Monday, October 3, and the entire season 14 cast, including Kandi Burruss, Kenya Moore, Drew Sidora, Sheree Whitfield, Sanya Richards-Ross, and Marlo Hampton, will be returning to their full-time roles.

Additionally, LoveBScott reports that beauty entrepreneur Janell Stephens is set to join the cast in either a full-time or “friend” role. If Stephens’ name sounds familiar, there’s a good reason why and it involves a widely popular natural hair brand.

Janell Stephens Reportedly Joining #RHOA Season 15 Cast

Stephens is the founder of the all-natural vegan haircare line Camille Rose Naturals. Described as a “mom mogul” to five children, Web.com reports that Stephens founded her company in 2010 with the goal of developing and marketing handmade hair, skin, and body care products for “modern natural hair sophisticates who care about their total health, beauty and wellness.”

#RHOA fan pages are pointing out that Stephens might already be friendly with several of the housewives as she follows all of them except for Sanya Richards Ross.

Speaking of Sanya Richards Ross, LoveBScott is also reporting that Sanya will be at the center of one of the first events filmed for #RHOA season 15.

The first all-cast taping is set for next Saturday — Sanya’s husband Aaron is having a 40th birthday party, reports BScott.

In addition to Stephens joining the cast, BScott is shutting down reports that Porsha Williams is coming back onboard.

Porsha Willaims Reportedly Not Approached [Yet] For #RHOA Season 15

LoveBScott is reporting that the former housewife has not yet been approached to be involved with the upcoming season. This comes amid fans BEGGING Bravo to bring her and NeNe Leakes back to amp up the excitement on #RHOA.

While a NeNe Leakes return is unlikely considering her previous litigation with Bravo, would YOU like to see Porsha Williams back on #RHOA?