Guobadia Gushing: Porsha Williams Shares Extravagant Nigerian Native Law & Custom Photos, Proudly Proclaims She’s Officially ‘Eseosa’

Porsha Williams is officially introducing herself under her Nigerian name while highlighting the native law and custom ceremony that made her Simon Guobadia’s wife.

On Tuesday the #RHOA alum shared more photos from her first wedding to the businessman and said it was especially important to honor the traditions of her husband’s hometown of Benin City in Nigeria’s Edo State.

With that in mind, she had Atlanta’s Four Seasons hotel transformed into an extravagant celebration perfect for the 250 guests who traveled from as far as England and Africa to celebrate.

“I had to be very, very serious, and I was very, very adamant that each detail was going to be authentic to their culture,” the bride, 41, shared of her husband’s roots to PEOPLE.

She also noted to her followers that you can officially call her Eseosa Guobadia, the moniker bestowed upon her by her husband, 58, that means “Gift of God.”

“The Great Kingdom Of Benin / 👑I Am Eseosa ‘Gift of God’. 🇳🇬 #PorshaGuobadia 44%,” she captioned a picture from the nuptials while highlighting her 44% Nigerian heritage.

Porsha teased that there’s more content to come including behind-the-scenes footage and Instagram reels highlighting her and her multiple wedding gowns.

“🔥Turn On notifications: More content to follow this weekend lots of Love Joy BTS, REELS exclusive videos etc…”

In another post from the law and custom, she also thanked her husband’s family for honoring her mom, Ms. Diane.

Diane Williams shone beautifully in a gold gown and posed for pics with guests while wearing a traditional headpiece. According to Porsha, the matriarch was celebrated for giving her life.

“What I loved the most is how the Guobadia Family honored my mother @msdianeofficial and gave her , her flowers for raising me & giving me love all my life !” wrote the newlywed. “This day was a beautiful celebration of love family and honoring our God and ancestors.”

The “Go Naked! Hair” creator also shared more photos and details about not only the ceremony but her dresses. The red gown and the cream gown she wore during the native law and custom were both designed by Lakimmy and her blue Asoke traditional attire was via Mazelle Bridal.

You can swipe to see Porsha’s traditional native law and custom looks and Ms. Diane in all her gold-gilded glory below.

Porsha also shared more exclusive photos from her American wedding ceremony that took place Saturday and as you can imagine, the pics are just as opulent.

Porsha Williams Shares More American Wedding Photos

After marrying Simon Guobadia on Friday, Porsha’s big wedding weekend continued with an over-the-top American celebration.

Prior to having an extravagant reception at the St. Regis hotel, Porsha tied the knot with Simon at Atlanta’s Peachtree Methodist church. The bride gushed that they were wed by Rev. Dr. Jimmy Horton and Pastor Joshua.

PEOPLE adds that as Williams walked down the aisle in a white lace Frida ballgown with her brother Hosea Williams III, singer Tasha Cobbs Leonard sang “For Every Mountain” with a gospel choir and 40-piece orchestra.

“I definitely want the Lord to be in the place,” Williams told PEOPLE ahead of her nuptials. “I want the Holy Spirit to usher us into being a husband and wife. I’m from the south, so I love being in church. I’ve never been married in a church, and Simon’s never been married in a church, so it’s going to be a new experience for both of us.”

As previously reported Porsha wore four wedding dresses during the American nuptials and throughout the course of the weekend, she wore a total of seven different gowns between her two ceremonies and reception.

“I just couldn’t turn any dresses down,” she told PEOPLE. “If a wedding dress came my way, and I loved it, I got it.

She also apparently had a 10-tier wedding cake that she needed a knife to cut into.

On Tuesday, Porsha gave her followers a look at her bridesmaids that included her sister Lauren Williams who served as her maid of honor, her assistant Lauren Wilson, her best friend Shamea Morton who served as matron of honor, and Love & Hip Hop star/fellow activist Yandy Smith.

“Best bridesmaids everrrrrr!!!!” Porsha captioned a pic of the lovely ladies. “& Let’s Talk Village and loved ones !!! Top tier all day !!!”

She also gave a shoutout to Dru Hill who put on a surprise performance at her reception.

“I really wanted to hear the song ‘Beauty Is Her Name,'” Williams said to PEOPLE. “I have always thought about having on a wedding dress and dancing to it. And then my husband would say, ‘Beauty Is Her Name.’ I love Dru Hill and am so glad the whole group is back together.”

Speaking of the reception, Porsha put on a performance herself and danced for guests while wearing a fringe dress with a matching hat by Albina Dyla.

“I thought, ‘Why not? It’s my last wedding forever,'” she explained to PEOPLE.

Porsha’s groom also got in on the wedding recap fun.

On Simon Guobadia’s Instagram page he noted that his last name means “resides with the King”, so Porsha’s new name translates to “Gift of God resides with the King.”

“Introducing Mrs. Porsha Eseosa Guobadia & Simon Iyore Guobadia. Thank you @people for the exclusive coverage of our nuptials Meaning of Ese-osa – ‘gift of God’. Meaning of Guo-ba-dia – ‘Resides with the king,” wrote the businessman who was outfitted in a chic Sevon Dejana blazer and styled by Swanky Jerry of Netflix’s Young Famous & African thougout the weeknd.

As previously reported Porsha’s wedding was attended by the likes of Toya Johnson, Ms. Quad, Monyetta Shaw, and a scintillating dressed NeNe Leakes.

What do YOU think about Porsha and Simon’s multiple celebrations?

Be on the lookout for even more opulence and extravagance from these two.