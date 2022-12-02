Down Bad: Messiest Reactions To Kanye Klaiming He Kaught Kim K Kreepin’ With Chris Paul

Twitter Reacts To Kanye Claiming He Caught Kim With Chris Paul

Chris Paul was klapping Kim K???

Everyone’s buzzing over Kanye randomly telling the world that he (allegedly) caught his ex-wife Kim Kardashian with NBA superstar Chris Paul in a shocking plot twist that stirred up hilariously messy chaos across the internet.

It didn’t take long for messy Twitter to dig up old clues to the rumored entanglement between Kim and Chris.

Hmmm interesting jersey choice during a very public beef.

This comes after Kanye’s disastrous appearance on disgraced media personality Alex JonesInfoWars show where he descended further into the abyss by, once again, speaking favorably about Hitler.

“You’re not Hitler, you’re not a Nazi, you don’t deserve to be called that and demonized,” Jones said to Ye.

“Well, I see good things about Hitler also. I love everyone,” Ye said in response. “And Jewish people are not going to tell me you can love us, and you can love what we’re doing to you with the contracts, and and you can love what we’re pushing with the pornography,” he added while falsely alleging that Hitler invented highways and microphones. “You can’t say out loud that this person ever did anything good, and I’m done with that.”

“Every human being has something of value that they brought to the table, especially Hitler,” Ye continued. “Also Hitler was born Christian.”

When Jones tried to scamper to a commercial break while joking that Kanye had a “Hitler fetish,” Kanye responded, “I like Hitler.”

After the s#$@ show finally ended, Ye hopped on Twitter and bizarrely tweeted an image of a swastika inside the Star of David.

Shortly after posting his Yeezy Swastika, Ye shared a screenshot of Twitter CEO Elon Musk texting him that he went too far posting the design.

Kanye seemingly knew he would get permanently banned from Twitter and said that he wanted his final tweet to be an infamous picture of a pale Elon Musk on a yacht.

Seconds later, he continued going out in a blaze of glory by claiming he caught his ex-wife Kim Kardashian with NBA All-Star Chris Paul.

Naturally, the shocking statement shattered social media while shifting the news cycle from his Hitler comments on InfoWars to the salacious rumor.

Thousands of messy tweets later, TMZ reported that a source close to Kim Kardashian denied the “absolutely false allegations” as “just another example of a desperate man trying to shift the focus away from his own wrongdoings.”

“This is not true and sadly it’s an ongoing pattern with Kanye — attacking Kim to redirect everyone’s attention after a day of crazy antics where he has said every hateful and offensive thing he can possibly dream of,” said TMZ’s source.

They noted that Kanye has made several other unfounded claims about Kim hooking up with the likes of Meek Mill and Drake.

“He has a history of falsely accusing her of also having affairs with Meek Mill, Drake, and countless others. Kanye has for years deflected his own awful behavior, infidelities, and obsession with porn and sex addiction to abuse and slut shame Kim. She wants to be left alone so she can focus on the well-being of their children.”

Do you believe that Chris Paul was klapping Kim K? How do think this endless Kanye saga ends? Tell us down below and peep the hilariously messy Twitter chaos on the flip.

