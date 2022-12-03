Get Well Soon! Nick Cannon Hospitalized With Pneumonia After Sold-Out Show At Madison Square Garden

Nick Cannon may be a Father Abraham avatar, but he said he’s “no superman” after he was hospitalized with pneumonia.

The serious health scare came only one day after Nick’s sold-out Wild ’N Out show at Madison Square Garden. “Life is definitely a rollercoaster,” he wrote in the caption for a selfie from his hospital bed.

Cannon Calls His Hospitalization “A great lesson to take care of YOU”

“Okay, so I guess I’m not Superman… I promised myself I would never be back at this place again… But this is a great lesson to take care of YOU or YOU won’t be able to take care of everyone else,” Nick wrote.

The 42-year-old’s work schedule is the only thing more booked and busy than the delivery rooms for his overwhelming offspring. In addition to hosting multiple shows like The Masked Singer and Entertainment Tonight, he’s been on the road with the Wild ’N Out Live Tour.

Glorilla, Bobby Shmurda, and A Boogie wit da Hoodie were featured guests at the Dec. 1 show Nick said made history. Despite the severity of pneumonia, the soon-to-be father of 12 said he’s not stopping just because this illness slowed him down.

“Don’t trip though, I don’t need any well wishes or prayers , just some solid rest and I will be back on the journey to becoming stronger than ever… it’s just pneumonia, nothing I can’t handle. Crazy thing is, last night we was just rocking a sold out crowd at Madison square garden in front of thousands of fans, now I’m all alone in a tiny hospital room. Life is definitely a rollercoaster!” he continued.

As a testament to Nick’s resilience in the face of health challenges, he added the Lupus Warrior hashtag at the end. A decade ago, he was diagnosed with lupus nephritis, an autoimmune disease affecting the kidneys.

Cannon confessed that he’s not superhuman, but juggling Christmases for 11 (soon to be a dozen) children with six women is close enough. In late October, Alyssa Scott announced that she and Nick are expecting another baby. The good news came almost one year after Alyssa and Nick lost their 5-month-old son Zen Cannon to a rare form of brain cancer.

In a skit Nick posted on Tuesday, he traded in his turban for a Santa hat to poke fun at his prolific progeny.

A Christmas With Nick Cannon





Play



“It’s almost the holidays, and thanks to me, the world now has eight billion people,” he joked. “But my job’s not done. Now it’s time to do some online Christmas shopping, and based on the baby mama-to-kid ratio, I’ve got a whole helluva lot of gifts to buy. Let’s go!”

If anyone needs to start Christmas shopping as soon as the holiday season starts, it’s this fruitful father.

“Matthew, Mark, Luke, and John… are those books in the Bible or new kid names?” he joked, sitting in front of a decked out Christmas tree and roaring fire. “Twelve PS5s?! How about I give you a P2.5?”

The hilarious holiday video is a reminder that despite the wild headlines, Nick Cannon is just like the rest of us.

“That card ain’t workin’! That card ain’t workin’! This card ain’t workin’ either,” he yelled at a fanned out stack of credit cards. “Hello? Mr. Expressive American? You said it’s unlimited, it’s a limit to this s**t!”

Get well soon, Nick!