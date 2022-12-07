Bossip Video

ALLBLK’s sexily scandalous drama is premiering a new episode and BOSSIP’s giving you an exclusive first look!

As previously reported HUSH, an 8-episode scripted series stars Joyful Drake (P Valley & The Quad), Caryn Ward Ross (Monogamy, Lucifer), Erica Mena (Love & Hip Hop, Sacrifice), Candice Dillard Bassett (Real Housewives of Potomac, The Christmas Lottery), and TS Madison (The TS Madison Experience, Zola) and details sexy and scandalous housewives keeping MAJOR secrets—with potentially deadly implications.

It follows the story of Dr. Draya Logan (Joyful Drake)a top marriage and sex therapist, TV personality, and best-selling author, who has built a successful practice discreetly catering to the between-the-sheets lives of her rich and famous clientele. Along with her trusted team, including her right hand and head of security, Dr. Logan is providing a handful of married women with a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, to share a luxury penthouse for her “Penthouse Project” where they can explore their desires…and potentially be the subjects of her next best seller.

Those ladies; Gina Rodriguez, Jordan Vincent, and Syleena Gibson, all have dirty little secrets, and this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity allows them to live freely on the edge.

Unfortunately, those secrets also threaten Dr. Logan’s livelihood and when a dead body is found, the police identify her as the primary suspect.

Last week we saw Dr. Logan meeting with Detective Draya about her penthouse where a mystery man’s been found dead.

This week, it’s Gina’s turn to sit in the hot seat.

HUSH EPISODE 102 | “The Pleasure Principles”

Detective Draya is trying to pry information from Gina as she falls deeper into her web of lies. The detective has lots of questions about the penthouse and this time, she’s got backup.

“We just wanna talk to you about your penthouse,” says Draya. ” And the body we found there,” adds her partner Detective Dickens.

Unfortunately, despite the authorities continuing their good cop/bad cop act, the wife of professional baseball player Julio Rodriguez is unflappable.

“I don’t have a penthouse, so now what?” asks Gina before asking to leave. “I’m just wondering how far you’ll go to cover up your dirty little secrets,” fires back Detective Dickens.

Take an exclusive look below.

HUSH, an ALLBLK original series, is streaming a new episode Thursday, December 8—will YOU be watching???

HUSH is executive produced by Chuck and Bree West and Angela Burt-Murray alongside Brett Dismuke and Nikki Love for ALLBLK. The series was written by Angela Burt-Murray, Chazitear, and Bree West and directed by Donald Welch and Chazitear.