Breonna Taylor was killed right in front of the man she loved. Kenneth Walker was lying next to Taylor as a group of shady Louisville cops kicked down her apartment door without announcing themselves. As any responsibly armed citizen would do, Walker retrieved his firearm and engaged who he righteously believed to be intruders. The single round he fired struck Sgt. John Mattingly and the officers’ return fire ended the life of Breonna Taylor. Walker was subsequently charged with the attempted murder of a police officer but those charges were eventually dropped once the truth came to light.

According to an AP report, the city of Louisville has settled the lawsuit that Walker filed against them for $2 million. However, no amount of money will be able to erase the memory of what is likely the worst day of his life said his attorney Steve Romines:

“He will live with the effects of being put in harm’s way due to a falsified warrant, to being a victim of a hailstorm of gunfire and to suffering the unimaginable and horrific death of Breonna Taylor,” Romines said.

It’s infuriating and sad that all this happened based on the lies of law enforcement authorities who clearly thought they were going to take down a drug kingpin like Pablo Escobar or something. Send them all to the gulag. Said Walker in a Washington Post piece that he wrote earlier this year:

“Knowing all the problems that this failed raid would create, the Louisville police tried to use me as a scapegoat to deflect blame,” he wrote. “It almost worked.”

We hope this brotha is getting the therapy that he likely needs so that he can move forward with living a healthy and productive life.