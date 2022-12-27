Bossip Video

ALLBLK’s sexily scandalous drama is premiering a new episode and BOSSIP’s giving you an exclusive first look!

As previously reported HUSH, is an 8-episode scripted series that stars Joyful Drake (P Valley & The Quad), Caryn Ward Ross (Monogamy, Lucifer), Erica Mena (Love & Hip Hop, Sacrifice), Candice Dillard Bassett (Real Housewives of Potomac, The Christmas Lottery), and TS Madison (The TS Madison Experience, Zola). It details sexy and scandalous housewives keeping MAJOR secrets—with potentially deadly implications.

It follows the story of Dr. Draya Logan (Joyful Drake)a top marriage and sex therapist, TV personality, and best-selling author, who has built a successful practice discreetly catering to the between-the-sheets lives of her rich and famous clientele. Along with her trusted team, including her right hand and head of security, Dr. Logan is providing a handful of married women with a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, to share a luxury penthouse for her “Penthouse Project” where they can explore their desires…and potentially be the subjects of her next best seller.

Those ladies; Gina Rodriguez, Jordan Vincent, and Syleena Gibson, all have dirty little secrets, and this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity allows them to live freely on the edge.

Unfortunately, those secrets also threaten Dr. Logan’s livelihood and when a dead body is found, the police identify her as the primary suspect.

Last week we saw Dr. Logan meeting with Jordan to get details about her scandalous secret, this week it looks like a secret between Syleena and her husband is about to be exposed.

‘HUSH’ On ALLBLK Exclusive Clip

In an exclusive clip, we see Syleena searching for something in the bedroom of the penthouse.

“It’s gone,” says Syleena. “I left it right here!”

It is actually a large amount of cocaine that Mona Dee (the kingpin of a drug family) will notice is missing.

“I would not leave hundreds of f****g dollars worth of coke on the bed!” says Syleena’s husband Terrell.

Syleena however has it under control—or so she thinks.

Take an exclusive look below.

HUSH, an ALLBLK original series, is streaming a new episode Thursday, December 29–will YOU be watching???

HUSH is executive produced by Chuck and Bree West and Angela Burt-Murray alongside Brett Dismuke and Nikki Love for ALLBLK. The series was written by Angela Burt-Murray, Chazitear, and Bree West and directed by Donald Welch and Chazitear.