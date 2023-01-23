Bossip Video

Drake’s second Sirius XM show at the Apollo came to an abrupt halt after a fan fell from the 2nd floor balcony and landed on the crowd beneath.

Over the weekend, Drake finally made good on his promise to deliver intimate Sirius XM shows at NYC’s famed Apollo theater. The shows were originally announced in October and scheduled to take place at the start of November, but Drake pushed them back until December to pay his respects to Takeoff. December came and went and Drizzy eventually rescheduled the shows once again.

Finally on Saturday after much anticipation, Drake shut down the Apollo on night one alongside a reunited Dipset and 21 Savage.

Sunday marked day two of the Apollo shows and Drake packed out the theater once again while bringing out several surprises including Lil Uzi Vert.

After Uzi’s performance, Drake took time to give the Philly artist his flowers and praised him for being genuine and always checking in without needing anything in return.

Later perhaps the wildest moment of the night happened when a fan came tumbling down from the 2nd-floor balcony into the crowd of Sirius XM listeners and VIPs. As the fan fell, they took some of the lighting fixtures down with them, and the show came to an abrupt halt just as 21 Savage joined Drake on stage.

As the crew worked to fix the lighting, the venue offered an update on the fan who fell and announced that the person wasn’t seriously injured.

“Everybody is absolutely OK,” a man said over the loudspeaker. “They are being checked on. Nobody’s hurt. But I got even better news for you: We’re at the Apollo so the show must go on.”

Eventually, Drake and 21 were able to finish running through their latest hits after the delay. Drake closed the evening by thanking everyone for their support over the years and apologized for the delay.

“This crowd is an absolute 10 out of 10. I’m so happy with tonight. We apologize for the delays and all that sh*t, but thank you,” he said, calling it “an evening of gratitude.” “I used to come up here and my heart used to beat out of my chest. I used to be on the side of stage hoping some bad sh*t would happen, like a f*cking fire alarm would go off,” he continued. “I used to dread performing ’cause I just never really understood how it was just like, me on one side and all of you on the other side.” “But it’s nights like these that let me know I have the greatest job in the world and I feel like you, again, give me the confidence to know after all these years, after all the nos that we’ve heard, after all the doors that slammed in our face, it’s this exact group right here that lets me know that I’m exactly where I need to f*cking be,” he concluded.

While Drake was performing at the Apollo, his summer tour dates sprung a leak online. If you missed the Apollo shows, you can catch Drake and 21 Savage at a stadium near you this summer.