Drake is all about fulfilling his childhood dreams and on Saturday another one came to fruition as he performed at the legendary Apollo Theatre with Dipset and 21 Savage.

As previously reported, the performance for SiriusXM faced several delays due to the sudden passing of Migos rapper Takeoff and production delays.

On the iconic stage, the Toronto rapper took the packed crowd of SiriusXM subscribers and VIPs through a “journey” of his career as he performed his mega hits and deep cuts as the set transformed from his childhood bedroom to a record label boardroom.

Several of the 6 God’s besties were in the building including Kevin Durant and Odell Beckham Jr. Surprisingly, “Munch” rapper Ice Spice was also in attendance.

Drake reportedly unfollowed her shortly after they met in person and allegedly took shots at her on his latest body of work, Her Loss. It was also reported that Drake’s mom and his producer Noah “40” Shebib hit the unfollow button. Fans were curious to know what actually transpired that forced the unfollows, but Ice Spice recently blew it off.

Near the concert’s conclusion, the set was reconstructed into a Harlem bodega and to the crowd’s delight, culture contributors Dipset hit the stage. Drizzy was dressed in Cam’ron’s iconic pink fur coat and hat. The OVO CEO made it clear that the ‘fit wasn’t a recreation but the actual pieces Cam wore twenty years ago to New York Fashion Week.

The pink playa, Jim Jones, Juelz Santana, and Freekey Zekey ripped through crowd faves “I Really Mean It,” “Dipset Anthem” and “We Fly High (Ballin’).”

The Diplomats gifted Drizzy a custom bracelet with OVO, Dipset, and Apollo pendants as the “Rich Flex” rapper gave the Harlem crew their respective flowers.

“These guys right here from Harlem made us dress different, talk different, walk different, rap different — all the way in Canada,” Drake declared.

Juelz dapped up his set members as Aubrey showered them with words of praise.

Then Big Latto’s alleged boo, 21 Savage, joined him on stage and performed their biggest smashes from their joint album Her Loss including “Spin Bout You” and “Privileged Rappers”. The duo also performed their chart topping hits “Knife Talk” and “Jimmy Cooks” from Drake’s solo project, “Certified Lover Boy”.

During their performance, the two teased a possible tour with Champagne Papi saying,

“We’re gonna be out on the road this summer.”

Prior to the Apollo performance, deets about an alleged It’s All Blur tour appeared online.

The Canadian crooner also shared he may be releasing another project this year as he spoke candidly to his fans.

“I appreciate all of those people that stick by me. I know it’s like a cool thing … to be like ‘f**k Drake’ … but I deeply appreciate everybody for continuing to support us”. “I’ve thought about a bunch of things in life, but at this moment in time none of those things are stopping making music for you, so I’ll be here for you for a little bit at least. And I hope I can strike up more emotions for you, maybe this year. I might get bored and make another one, who knows!”

The show will air on Drake’s exclusive SiriusXM channel Sound 42. Additionally, Drake will perform a second night at the Apollo Theater tonight for SiriusXM.

Check out his stellar setlist below:

Over My Dead Body

Wu-Tang Forever

Trust Issues

Marvins Room

Say Something

Feel No Ways

Practice

Jaded

Jungle

Karaoke

Best I Ever Had

Headlines

HYFR (Hell Ya F**king Right)

Started From the Bottom

I’m on One

No New Friends

Energy

Know Yourself

Nonstop

God’s Plan

Laugh Now Cry Later

Hold On, We’re Going Home

Controlla

One Dance

In My Feelings

Passionfruit

Way 2 Sexy

Wait For U

Massive

Calling My Name

Sticky

Yebba’s Heartbreak

I Really Mean It (with Dipset)

Dipset Anthem (with Dipset)

We Fly High (Ballin’) (with Dipset)

Rich Flex (with 21 Savage)

Privileged Rappers (with 21 Savage)

Spin Bout You (with 21 Savage)

Jimmy Cooks (with 21 Savage)

Knife Talk (with 21 Savage)

Legend

Drake has solidified himself as a rap legend and performances like this are a reminder why. He still needs to apologize to Meg Thee Stallion for accusing her of lying about being shot on his song “Circo Loco” though. We haven’t forgotten.