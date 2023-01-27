Bossip Video

It’s officially a wrap for two GMA3 anchors whose scandalous swoonship and the fallout from it dominated headlines.

Kissing coworkers T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach are both out at ABC after a “marathon” mediation session that apparently went sour.

Sources connected to the network told TMZ that ABC and the anchors have severed ties. Both will receive payouts per their contracts, but both of them were accused of various forms of misconduct during the “extremely contentious” meeting.

An ABC source characterized the mediation as “a witch hunt” that included accusations of drinking on the job and showing up to work inebriated on Amy’s end.

“We’re told one of the accusations is that Amy had liquor in her dressing room, which the ABC folks said was a violation of policy,” reports TMZ. “One source called the accusation “ridiculous,” noting some of the bottles were sent from top ABC News execs. The source said those execs sent other on-air talent liquor as well, so this just looked like a way to justify getting rid of her.

They continue,

“We’re told another accusation was that Amy went to the College Football National Championship game a year ago, and came to work the next day drunk.” One source called that “insane,” adding she was simply tired.

Execs also allegedly accused the two of making fellow staff “uncomfortable” with their onset behavior and chastised Holmes and Robach for waiting too long to disclose that they were dating.

News of their outing comes as a shock after ABC initially said in December that they had not broken any rules and only pulled them off the air as the news was an “internal and external distraction.”

This latest development comes amid rumors that this is not T.J. Holmes’ first in-office romance.

As previously reported he was accused of having a three-year affair with a producer. He was also accused of having an affair with a script coordinator, and a source told Page Six that he was suspected of having an “in-office romp” with a junior staffer.

Despite the rumors and their careers being in disarray, sources say T.J. and Amy are “stronger than ever.”

T.J. Holmes And Amy Robach Alleged Affair Caused Controversy, Holmes Filed For Divorce

Both Holmes and Robach are legally still married. Holmes filed for divorce from his wife Marilee Fiebig on Dec. 28 just ahead of jetting off for the holidays with Robach.

After news of the pending divorce broke, his ex released a scathing statement about the anchor freely flaunting his new girlfriend.

“During the holiday season and in light of the challenging times, Marilee’s sole focus has remained on the overall best interest of her 9-year-old daughter. To that end, T.J.’s lawyer and I have been working together to move their divorce forward privately, expeditiously, and as amicably as possible.”

“Notwithstanding, we continue to be disappointed by T.J.’s lack of discretion, respect and sensitivity toward Marilee and the party’s daughter. Marilee has been touched by the outpouring of support and looks forward to a new beginning in this new year.”

Robach is reportedly also in the process of divorcing her husband, actor Andrew Shue.

