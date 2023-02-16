Big Guns Go Blam, Foes Become Friends & Tables Get Turned In Explosive Trailer For ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Season 3

Are you ready for Season 3?

Power Book II: Ghost Season 3 is back with a BANG (literally) and some brand new twists, turns, and murder as Tariq, Brayden, and the Tejada family are grieving the death of Zeke with a new set of problems and questions arise.

Season 3 kicks off with Tariq St. Patrick determined to get his trust, get back to his family, and get out of the game for good. The emergence of a ruthless new connect interrupts Tariq’s plans to reunite with Tasha and Yaz and puts him, Brayden, and Effie back into business with the Tejadas as they’re challenged to move more weight than ever before.

When Brayden brings Tariq in as an intern at his family’s hedge fund Weston Holdings, the drug business expands beyond Stansfield and the streets onto Wall Street while Tariq is also shown an alternate, legitimate path to success.

Monet Tejada, set ablaze by the death of her son Zeke Cross, is willing to pay a hefty price to avenge her firstborn and keep the rest of her children (and the business) in line as she works closely with Davis MacLean to solve Zeke’s murder and keep the feds off her trail.

Business is boomin’ when a staggering reveal forces Tariq to reckon with a betrayal from those closest to him and a R.I.C.O. investigation mounting into the entire drug enterprise pulling Tariq deeper into the business and even closer to the legacy of his father.

Check out the explosive trailer below:

Season 3 of the Ghost cast includes Michael Rainey Jr. as “Tariq St. Patrick,” Mary J. Blige as “Monet Tejada,” Cliff “Method Man” Smith as “Davis MacLean,” Gianni Paolo as “Brayden Weston,” Woody McClain as “Cane Tejada,” Lovell Adams-Gray as “Dru Tejada,” LaToya Tonodeo as “Diana Tejada,” Berto Colon as “Lorenzo Tejada,” Alix Lapri as “Effie Morales,” Larenz Tate as “Rashad Tate,” Shane Johnson as “Cooper Saxe,” Paton Ashbrook as “Jenny Sullivan,” Monique Curnen as “Detective Blanca Rodriguez,” Keesha Sharp as “Professor Harper Bennet,” David Walton as “Lucas Weston,” Moriah Brown as “KeKe Travis,” Luna Lauren Velez as “Evelyn Castillo,” Caroline Chikezie as “Noma” and Lightskinkeisha as “Brushaundria Carmichael.”

This season is flashier, juicer, and sexier with even more family drama, betrayals, and surprising new alliances. Monet finds herself at a crossroads with her family, Brayden is forced to choose between his birth family and chosen family while Tariq levels up.

Ghost returns on Friday, March 17 (St. Patrick’s Day!) at midnight ET on the STARZ app and 9 PM ET/PT on STARZ in the U.S. and Canada and is already buzzing on social media. Peep some Twitter chitter-chatter on the flip.